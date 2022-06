John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, one of the leading real-time 3D engine providers, has predicted that the internet will become part of the metaverse in the next several years. The executive predicted that most websites will become metaverse destinations and that this change will be mostly completed by the year 2030. However, legacy sites will still be around at the time, according to Riccitiello.

INTERNET ・ 22 HOURS AGO