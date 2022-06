DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm and breezy night in North Texas with some potential storms late in the evening near Sherman and Paris. “Warm and breezy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 70s and southeast winds of 15 to 20 MPH. There will likely be another round of storms across Oklahoma, which could affect the northeastern- most counties late tonight or early Tuesday morning. Severe weather does not appear likely, though gusty winds can be expected as the storms roll through,” NWS Fort Worth says.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO