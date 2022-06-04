ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter
ashlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that...

www.ashlandsource.com

Comments / 48

Kindle Brundige
4d ago

I agree but all of us have found ourselves behind a buggy during the day and you see them easily at 100 yards away. the daytime crashes where people not paying attention. that needs to change as well.

Reply(1)
5
Rebecca Scott
4d ago

when you grow up in Amish country you know to slow down on rural roads especially when reaching a hill. this will certainly save life's .. if only we could all be Amish. no gas worries. no food shortness of any kind. mothers stay home..fathers work hard! and children go to the 8th grade. and then learn a trade and work. less trouble with the Amish youth. a simple life! and god is their president!

Reply(1)
4
Joel Pierce
4d ago

I agree with this that they need safety measures like cars have to do but when are these people going to realize that we are not in the 18 hundreds anymore.this is not little house on the prairie this is 2022

Reply(3)
6
Related
ashlandsource.com

Safety improvements coming to U.S. 250 & State Route 89 in Ashland County

ASHLAND — Work is scheduled to begin next week on an intersection improvement project at U.S Route 250 and State Route 89 in Ashland County. This is a safety project aimed at reducing crashes by lowering the profile of the roadway to allow for better sight distance for motorists and widening the intersection to better accommodate truck turns.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds

Can't find a site at Ohio's most popular campgrounds? Here are alternatives with similar amenities. Five state parks consistently rank among the most popular for camping in Ohio: East Harbor near Sandusky, Mohican in Loudonville, Alum Creek in Delaware, Indian Lake near Bellefontaine and of course Hocking Hills in Logan. Campsite reservations are required; they open six months out (12 months for cabins) and often book up quickly, says ODNR communications manager Heidi Hetzel-Evans. Below are her recommendations for alternate campgrounds with similar amenities to check out if you’re unable to reserve a site at any of the big five mentioned above.
OHIO STATE
Government
columbusmonthly.com

Get Wild in Shawnee State Park, Ohio's Little Smokies

Experience a blend of adventure and comfort in one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio. Shawnee State Park is a wild place. The official footprint of Ohio’s southernmost state park, near Portsmouth, is 1,095 acres, but Shawnee is nestled within the Shawnee State Forest, which in turn is adjacent to forested area conserved by private conservation groups. This all adds up to nearly 85,000 acres of tree-filled hills and one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio.
SHAWNEE, OH
Daily Advocate

Ohio concealed carry laws will soon change

DARKE COUNTY — On Monday, June 13, residents of the Buckeye State will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun. In March 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 215, which makes it legal for qualified Ohio citizens to conceal carry a handgun without a permit. The new law makes obtaining a concealed handgun license optional. As well, those who choose to obtain a concealed handgun license will no longer be required to carry the license on their person(s).
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH

