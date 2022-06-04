New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

Can't find a site at Ohio's most popular campgrounds? Here are alternatives with similar amenities. Five state parks consistently rank among the most popular for camping in Ohio: East Harbor near Sandusky, Mohican in Loudonville, Alum Creek in Delaware, Indian Lake near Bellefontaine and of course Hocking Hills in Logan. Campsite reservations are required; they open six months out (12 months for cabins) and often book up quickly, says ODNR communications manager Heidi Hetzel-Evans. Below are her recommendations for alternate campgrounds with similar amenities to check out if you’re unable to reserve a site at any of the big five mentioned above.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO