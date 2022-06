MANISTEE COUNTY — Higher temperatures in northern Michigan signal the arrival of a number of bird species known to overwinter in more temperate climates. That means the time is right for aspiring bird watchers to check some rare and striking birds off their lists. To help them do that, we reached out to Brian Allen, Manistee Audubon president for his advice on how to get started and where to look.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO