ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Rep. Tim Ryan visits Bimbo Bakery

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206PmK_0g0K64Rs00

ZANESVILLE — Representative Tim Ryan visited Bimbo Bakery's facility in the Eastpointe Industrial Park on Thursday to discuss the Butch Lewis Act. First introduced in 2017, it was later folded into the American Rescue Plan, and signed into law in 2021 by President Joe Biden.

The act was created to deal with failing multiemployer pension plans. Hundreds of thousands of employees were in danger of losing their pensions, "close to 100,000 in Ohio alone," Ryan said

"It is a crisis, no question," he said. As workers moved away from the defined benefits of pension plans to defined contributions of 401ks, they became more dependent on a strong economy. "The stock market is down so there are a lot of people who are really panicked if they are ready to go into retirement, which means we need to increase our support from the Social Security program for our senior citizens."

Ryan is touring the state talking to workers, he said, to try and "make sure workers have the protections they need, the wages they need, the retirement security they need."

The Democrat represents the 13th Congressional District.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Rep. Tim Ryan visits Bimbo Bakery

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Memorial service for former Sen. Carl Levin set for Sunday

A memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin is set for Sunday at Wayne State University, nearly a year after his death last July. Levin's namesake, the university's Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University Law School, announced the service Monday for the Detroit Democrat after previous memorial plans were postponed last summer due to coronavirus concerns.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Zanesville, OH
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician pleads guilty to fraudulent billing, to pay $500K

A Muskegon, Mich., physician has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she didn't perform, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7. Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, 68, admitted she billed for office visits when she was out of state or out of the office...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

State resolution would permit 17-year-olds to vote in August

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker presented a joint resolution that would permit 17-year-olds to cast their ballots in the August primary. We’re told the resolution would apply only if individuals will turn 18 before the general election in November. “My resolution encourages stronger voting engagement throughout a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan wants AG Nessel to review 2 political nonprofits for possible crimes

The Michigan Department of State believes a pair of nonprofits with ties to state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey illegally solicited donations to send dark money to an effort to undermine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's power to issue sweeping pandemic orders.  The department, led by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, on Friday referred the details of a 2021 complaint against two political nonprofits — Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility — to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for possible criminal...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Detroit News

Dumas: In Detroit, those who know don't tell

Every questionable issue or accusation that emerges from the Duggan administration comes with a flood of conversations and comments shared quietly and in confidence. Those who have an opinion opt to share it only with those they trust for fear of retribution. The latest reports about Mayor Mike Duggan's disclosure...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Federal#The American Rescue Plan#Social Security#Democrat#Crookphoto#Zanesville Times Recorder
WLNS

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities […]
NEW LISBON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Anniversary of Michigan’s deadliest tornado

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixty-nine years ago Wednesday, on June 8, 1953, Michigan experienced the deadliest tornado in state history. The tornado resulted in 116 fatalities and 844 injuries. This is the most tornado fatalities ever from a single tornado in Michigan and it was the most fatalities in the U.S. from a single tornado until the Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Legal Edge: Michigan boating laws explained

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Boating season is well underway here in the Great Lakes state and police are out on the water making sure people are playing it safe. Like any vehicle, there are laws surrounding boats. “The laws in Michigan are exactly the same with regard to alcohol for cars and boats. If you’re […]
MICHIGAN STATE
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
846
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy