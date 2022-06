Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways after 11 years together. The international singing sensation, 45, and her Spanish soccer star partner, 35, announced the decision to split on Saturday, June 4. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The former couple share sons Sasha, 9, and Milan, 7.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO