Anthony Joshua’s new trainer Robert Garcia has said he is working on correcting a ‘mental problem’ that the heavyweight seems to have displayed in the wake of defeat.Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in September to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles, and now the pair are set for a rematch – likely to take place in Saudi Arabia in August.The loss to Usyk marked the second defeat of “AJ”’s career. The first came in June 2019 in the form of a stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, whom Joshua outpointed at the end of that year...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO