Oklahoma City, OK

McDougall family establishes Andrew M. McDougall Brain Metastasis Clinic and Research Program with $5 million gift

By Submitted
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON ― Jeffrey McDougall, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has committed $5 million on behalf of the entire McDougall family to establish the Andrew M. McDougall Brain Metastasis Clinic and Research Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. This generous commitment will be matched through institutional philanthropic efforts, bringing...

