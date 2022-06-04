Voices wanted in new Colleton choir

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie announced George Dukes as the next women’s basketball coach. According to a press release provided by Stephanie Gruber, Coordinator of Communications and Marketing, Dukes comes to USC Salkehatchie from Grovetown High School near Augusta, Georgia, where he has coached the Lady Warriors for the last three years. He led Grovetown to Region 3-AAAAAA championships in 2020 and 2022. Under his leadership, the Warriors had a 53 – 22 record, qualifying for the state playoffs each year he coached, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021. Dukes was recognized as Coach of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association in 2022 and 2020. In addition, he coached with the Georgia Sting Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball organization for 10 years, during which he and his staff earned over 300 wins. He ran the Episcopal Day School boys and girls basketball programs from 2013-2015, winning one title and appearing in three other finals. Following his time at EDS, Dukes was an assistant girls varsity coach at Augusta Preparatory Day School for two seasons, before becoming the head varsity boys coach the following season. Coach Dukes is from Augusta, Georgia where he played basketball at the Academy of Richmond County. After high school, he received an associate degree from Georgia Military College and then attended Troy University, where he received a bachelor’s in computer science and a master’s in business administration and information systems. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration and information systems from Walden University. He served as the cybersecurity teacher at Grovetown High School. Dukes will take over the helm following the resignation of Coach Olivia Gaines in February. In the 2020-21 season, Gaines led the Lady Indians to a 20-2 overall finish and a perfect 12-0 record in Region X. In her first season as a head coach, Gaines claimed the Region X Championship and lead the Lady Indians to the NJCAA D-II National Championships in North Carolina where they finished in sixth place in the sixteen-team field after going 2-2 and being eliminated following an 84-78 loss to Kirkwood College. In the 2021-22 season, Salkehatchie finished 19-10 overall and 13-6 in Region X. “Coach Dukes brings years of experience, molding and mentoring young women through the game of basketball,” said Jeremy Joye, Director of Athletics. “He is passionate about his role, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at USC Salkehatchie.” “I’m excited for the opportunity to coach at USC Salkehatchie,” said Dukes. “My goal is to continue to help studentathletes achieve their athletic and academic goals beyond high school. I felt welcomed and part of the Salk family during the interview process. That made it an easy decision for me and my family. I look forward to building a program that represents the school and community with great pride.” Dukes is married to Yessenia Dukes. They are proud parents of Acacia Blue, Kambryn Dukes, Chloe Mays, Chauncey Dukes, Taylor Mays and Christian Dukes.

