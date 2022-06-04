ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Voices wanted in new Colleton choir

walterborolive.com
 4 days ago

A new community choir is being launched in Colleton County and more voices are needed. Melissa Marks, director of the Colleton Community Choir, wants more singers and musicians to join the program. The first meeting of the Colleton Community Choir was held on Tuesday, May 17, at the Cottageville Library. The...

walterborolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for 22 years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins

ROUND O: Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, S.C., he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pickups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are: his parents, Charles “Grant” and Tina Elliott Rollins; two sisters, Cindy Leighanne Rollins and Kristen Marie McIntire; grandparents, Harry Stanfill, Jr. and Doris J. Elliott; four aunts, Jennifer Stanfill Crosby, Debbie Irby, Sherry Jones (Rusty), and Pamela E. Rhode (Gary); his wife of almost five years, Jennifer Lynn Mazalic; six cousins whom he dearly loved, Cameron, Courtney, Brent, Tina, Gary, and Aaron; a nephew, Jamison; and his beloved rescue dog, Phoebe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paula Hiott Stanfill, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Sr., Doris Jean Edwards Robertson, and Tony Elliott; and an uncle, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Jr. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Zane Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, from 6-8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Linnar Abe “L.A.” Steedly

Mr. Linnar Abe “L.A.” Steedly, 84, entered into eternal rest Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Born November 7, 1937 in Ehrhardt, he was a son of the late Gaddis Melvin Steedly and Julia Marjorie Yarley Steedly. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed landscaping, gardening and working with his flowers, hunting; and especially loved going for rides looking at the countryside. He loved animals and traveling around the world. Surviving are: his sister, Treva Steedly Furr of Ehrhardt; brother, Larry Steedly (Pat) of Knightsville; sister-in-law, Fay Steedly of Ehrhardt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Steedly. Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt. 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
EHRHARDT, SC
walterborolive.com

George Howard Frazier

George Howard Frazier, 73, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center. George was born August 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a son to the late Mr. William Floyd Frazier, Jr. and the late Mrs. Martha Jeanette Emmons Frazier. He was married for 51 years to Mrs. Charlene “Babe” and/or “Hun” Gail Clark Frazier. Memorial services were conducted 11 o’clock, Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro. The family received friends for a time of visitation following the service.
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Cottageville, SC
Colleton County, SC
Society
City
Walterboro, SC
walterborolive.com

Carolina Billfish Classic set June 22-25 at Charleston Marina

Online registration for the tourney is now open. By registering online, fishermen can register and pay for the entire tourney and also add additional awards ceremony meal tickets for the crew and guests. Participants can also add junior anglers, lady anglers and request complimentary dockage for boats at the Charleston Harbor Marina. Entry fees for the tournament includes slip, water, power and six shirts. Tournament entry fee is $2,200. Additional awards ceremony meal tickets and open bar is $55 for eight people. The Carolina Billfish Classic is the third leg of the S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Awards are given to the top billfish boat and to the top dolphin caught. There also awards given for the top tuna and top wahoo and individual angler awards given and individual team awards. The tournament is taking place at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 24 Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant. For information visit: www.reeltimeapps.com/live/tournaments/2022-Carolina-Billfish-Classic/
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Fields signs to play football at Guilford College

Colleton County High School senior Narquez “Trey” Fields recently signed to play football for Guilford College located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Quakers participate in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference within NCAA Division III. Recruited as a defensive back, Fields was a standout three-year varsity letterman for the Cougars. Fields mostly contributed at safety for Colleton County and served as a captain. In addition to football, he played basketball for Colleton County. Fields committed to Guilford in late March. “The coaching staff at Guilford reached out to my high school coaches looking for the right fit for their program,” said Fields. “It was a good fit and the right decision for me, not just for football, but also academically. When I visited Guilford, it felt like home. i “First, I would like to thank God for giving me the talent I have today,” said Fields. “I also want to express my appreciation to my family for always being there for me. Also, I want to thank my coaches for trusting and encouraging me throughout my high school career – especially, Coach Bowers and Coach Singleton as they saw the potential in me since my 10th grade year.” “I am excited to begin working on my degree and taking my talents to the next level,” said Fields. “Being the first in my family to go to college was an important goal to accomplish for me.” Fields is the son of Marilyn and Nathaniel Fields of Walterboro. Graduating with a 3.3 GPA, he plans to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

USC Salkehatchie names Dukes as women’s basketball coach

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie announced George Dukes as the next women’s basketball coach. According to a press release provided by Stephanie Gruber, Coordinator of Communications and Marketing, Dukes comes to USC Salkehatchie from Grovetown High School near Augusta, Georgia, where he has coached the Lady Warriors for the last three years. He led Grovetown to Region 3-AAAAAA championships in 2020 and 2022. Under his leadership, the Warriors had a 53 – 22 record, qualifying for the state playoffs each year he coached, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021. Dukes was recognized as Coach of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association in 2022 and 2020. In addition, he coached with the Georgia Sting Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball organization for 10 years, during which he and his staff earned over 300 wins. He ran the Episcopal Day School boys and girls basketball programs from 2013-2015, winning one title and appearing in three other finals. Following his time at EDS, Dukes was an assistant girls varsity coach at Augusta Preparatory Day School for two seasons, before becoming the head varsity boys coach the following season. Coach Dukes is from Augusta, Georgia where he played basketball at the Academy of Richmond County. After high school, he received an associate degree from Georgia Military College and then attended Troy University, where he received a bachelor’s in computer science and a master’s in business administration and information systems. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration and information systems from Walden University. He served as the cybersecurity teacher at Grovetown High School. Dukes will take over the helm following the resignation of Coach Olivia Gaines in February. In the 2020-21 season, Gaines led the Lady Indians to a 20-2 overall finish and a perfect 12-0 record in Region X. In her first season as a head coach, Gaines claimed the Region X Championship and lead the Lady Indians to the NJCAA D-II National Championships in North Carolina where they finished in sixth place in the sixteen-team field after going 2-2 and being eliminated following an 84-78 loss to Kirkwood College. In the 2021-22 season, Salkehatchie finished 19-10 overall and 13-6 in Region X. “Coach Dukes brings years of experience, molding and mentoring young women through the game of basketball,” said Jeremy Joye, Director of Athletics. “He is passionate about his role, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at USC Salkehatchie.” “I’m excited for the opportunity to coach at USC Salkehatchie,” said Dukes. “My goal is to continue to help studentathletes achieve their athletic and academic goals beyond high school. I felt welcomed and part of the Salk family during the interview process. That made it an easy decision for me and my family. I look forward to building a program that represents the school and community with great pride.” Dukes is married to Yessenia Dukes. They are proud parents of Acacia Blue, Kambryn Dukes, Chloe Mays, Chauncey Dukes, Taylor Mays and Christian Dukes.
AUGUSTA, GA
walterborolive.com

Daniels headed to East Georgia State College to play baseball

Colleton Prep Academy senior centerfielder Colton Daniels recently announced his decision to play baseball for East Georgia State College in Swainsboro, Georgia. The Bobcats, a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, participate in the Division I in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in Region 17. Recruited as an outfielder, Daniels was a four-year varsity letterman for the War Hawks. In addition to baseball, he played basketball for Colleton Prep. He was a two-year varsity captain and was twice selected Region IV-AA All-Region. He was twice named Most Valuable Player for War Hawk Baseball. Daniels committed to East Georgia State in November 2021. “The school is in my hometown, so it just felt like the right decision going back,” said Daniels. “I had conversations with the coach for a while. He always told me I could come back and play for him. He texted me one day, and we made it official. My energy and love for the game will be helpful as I transition into being a collegiate athlete.” “I just want to thank everyone involved in helping me reach this point,” said Daniels. “I would not be here without them. I would especially like to acknowledge Pete Meadows, Griffin Baker, Collin Miller, and all the coaches on YouTube. I am happy to be going back home and I could not have asked for a better opportunity.” Daniels, a recent Distinguished Honor Graduate with a 4.94 GPA and ranked No. 4 in his class, is the son of Denise Daniels and Buck Daniels. He plans to pursue a career in education.
SWAINSBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy