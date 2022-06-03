NewMusicFriday June 3rd, 2022: 10 Albums You Need To Hear This Weekend! (Feat. Lettuce)

Click here to read the full article. Sesame Street: The Musical, a new stage production featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie and Oscar the Grouch will open Off Broadway this fall, producers Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop said today. Featuring classic Sesame Street songs plus new numbers created for the production, the musical begins previews September 8 at Theater Row theater, with opening night set for September 22. The engagement will run through November 27. Directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller of Rockefeller Productions, which specializes in family entertainment, the musical will star the Sesame Street characters in...

