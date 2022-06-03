ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

#NewMusicFriday June 3rd, 2022: 10 Albums You Need To Hear This Weekend! (Feat. Lettuce)

By hft-staff
hifitrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck Out This Week’s Best Sounding New Music Releases!. Every #NewMusicFriday, we pick a bunch of the best-sounding new albums so you can get your audiophile music fix!… As usual, it’s a very eclectic mix...

hifitrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Sesame Street’ Musical Arriving Off Broadway In Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sesame Street: The Musical, a new stage production featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie and Oscar the Grouch will open Off Broadway this fall, producers Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop said today. Featuring classic Sesame Street songs plus new numbers created for the production, the musical begins previews September 8 at Theater Row theater, with opening night set for September 22. The engagement will run through November 27. Directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller of Rockefeller Productions, which specializes in family entertainment, the musical will star the Sesame Street characters in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy