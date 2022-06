LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors shows the number of sales over the last month down slightly while inventory is rising. For the period of April 23 to May 23, the total number of homes sold through the multiple listing service was 101, compared to 117 the previous month and 68 sales the month before that.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO