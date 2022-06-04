Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Services in Aberdeen, MD

4 BD | 3 Full BA | 2 Half BA | Now listed at $799,000. Situated on nearly 30 acres, complete with water access to Records Pond by way of the James Branch, this one-of-a-kind estate home and separate cottage is a masterpiece of custom construction. Upon entry to the main house, you will be greeted by a two-story marble foyer and a sweeping staircase to a second-level mezzanine. Entering the main living room, you'll immediately notice the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows filling the two-story space with natural light and looking out to the pool and pool house. Follow through the living room to the back entrance of the home where you'll find a first-floor bedroom and full bath, ideal for visitors or live-in help. The ample eat-in kitchen with an auxiliary set of stairs to the second floor includes a cozy greenhouse atrium, bringing the outdoors in. Completing the first floor of the main house is the large laundry room/pantry with significant storage off of the kitchen and the oversized 2-car attached garage, conveniently down the hall. Ascending the main stairs to the second floor offers two generous bedrooms or use one as an artist's studio! Each bedroom has its own bath for privacy. The east wing of the second floor is the owner's retreat, complete with a salon perfect for a nightcap while reflecting on the day. Just through the salon, the owner's suite includes a dressing area, separate walk-in closets, a private bath, and a private sitting area with a home office. Not to be forgotten is the 2-bedroom cottage in the far right corner of the property. This stand-alone home is complete with its own electric and water supply and can be used for guests or easily converted to an income-generating dwelling.

LAUREL, DE