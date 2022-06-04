ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Services in Aberdeen, MD

By Get News
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent public service announcement, CK Mechanical spoke about various commercial HVAC and refrigeration services in Aberdeen, MD. Aberdeen, MD – CK Mechanical is a professional commercial HVAC and refrigeration company in Aberdeen, MD. The company helps businesses all over the city to keep operations going through their various services...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

State Studying Potential Improvements to Rt. 90

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90. In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska temporarily suspends grain dealer license for Maryland company

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Public Service Commission issused an order temporarily suspending the grain dealer license of Mercaris Corporation. The PSC has released an order that temporarily that halts the license of the Maryland company, in addition to a scheduled show-cause hearing for Wednesday August, 3, 2022. The PSC...
NEBRASKA STATE
Commercial Observer

High Street Logistics Acquires Maryland Industrial Portfolio for $68M

High Street Logistics has acquired the Beltway+ Industrial Portfolio, a six-property, 430,118-square-foot industrial portfolio located in the mid-Atlantic, for $67.5 million. Link Logistics sold the portfolio, which includes a 114,980-square-foot industrial building in Elkridge, Md., at 6695 Business Parkway in the Meadowridge Business Park. The other portion of the portfolio...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
Local
Maryland Business
CBS Baltimore

Foam Manufacturer Elite Comfort Solutions Opening Facility In Havre De Grace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elite Comfort Solutions, a manufacturer of foam for mattresses and furniture, is opening a production facility in Havre de Grace, the Maryland Department of Commerce said Monday. The company, a Georgia-based subsidiary of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, is expanding its foam pouring and fabrication manufacturing capabilities and plans to lese a facility in the Harford County Enterprise Zone in Havre de Grace, the agency said. “Elite Comfort Solutions’ decision to expand its production capabilities to Maryland is a huge gain for our state’s manufacturing industry and the local economy in Harford County,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “We believe this...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW PRICE! 12062 Laurel Road, Laurel, DE

4 BD | 3 Full BA | 2 Half BA | Now listed at $799,000. Situated on nearly 30 acres, complete with water access to Records Pond by way of the James Branch, this one-of-a-kind estate home and separate cottage is a masterpiece of custom construction. Upon entry to the main house, you will be greeted by a two-story marble foyer and a sweeping staircase to a second-level mezzanine. Entering the main living room, you'll immediately notice the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows filling the two-story space with natural light and looking out to the pool and pool house. Follow through the living room to the back entrance of the home where you'll find a first-floor bedroom and full bath, ideal for visitors or live-in help. The ample eat-in kitchen with an auxiliary set of stairs to the second floor includes a cozy greenhouse atrium, bringing the outdoors in. Completing the first floor of the main house is the large laundry room/pantry with significant storage off of the kitchen and the oversized 2-car attached garage, conveniently down the hall. Ascending the main stairs to the second floor offers two generous bedrooms or use one as an artist's studio! Each bedroom has its own bath for privacy. The east wing of the second floor is the owner's retreat, complete with a salon perfect for a nightcap while reflecting on the day. Just through the salon, the owner's suite includes a dressing area, separate walk-in closets, a private bath, and a private sitting area with a home office. Not to be forgotten is the 2-bedroom cottage in the far right corner of the property. This stand-alone home is complete with its own electric and water supply and can be used for guests or easily converted to an income-generating dwelling.
LAUREL, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerators#Hvac#Refrigeration#United States#Md#Ck Mechanical#Ac
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
Cape Gazette

Waterfront home in Mariners Cove - includes the Boat!

Everything INCLUDING THE BOAT! Beautiful and well maintained waterfront home in Mariners Cove. Comes furnished AND includes the 2014 Bennington boat with a new cover and new seats! New roof (pics taken before new roof installed), 2 new skylights, new skirting with support beams. Move right in and enjoy life on the water. Brand new deck overlooks the water and your private dock. Extra large lot offers plenty of parking for guests and storing your boat in the off season. 2 sheds for storage. Bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Imagine waking up, walking out your back door on to your boat and heading out to the water for a day of fishing, crabbing or just relaxing. Current land rent is $982.03/month. Subject to buyer being approved by the park.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh. Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community that is centrally located in Baltimore County will be connected to a … Continue reading "Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community" The post Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
firststateupdate.com

Head-On Collison In Sussex County, Level One MCI Declared

Just after 6:15 Sunday evening, Sussex County rescue crews were dispatched to the 36000 block of Millers Neck Road in Frankford for reports of a head-on collision. First arriving crews reported a vehicle on its side, four injuries, and one trapped. Moments later Command updated Sussex dispatch, telling them that six patients were injured and declared a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI).
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Bay Journal

Sample this: Disgruntled residents monitor Back River for pollution

Karen Wolf’s family has owned a house on Baltimore’s Back River since the 1920s. Generations have grown up there, on and in the water. Lately, though, Wolf has been questioning whether it’s safe to let her grandchildren go out on their pontoon boat. She’s worried they might get sick from being splashed by water tainted with sewage from the city’s problem-plagued wastewater treatment plant upriver.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Development Group To Begin Renovating Former Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contractors are poised to begin renovations at the former Royal Farms Arena, according to development company Oak View Group. The company will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony inside the lobby at 201 West Baltimore Street on Thursday, company staff said. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is slated to attend the ceremony, according to company staff. Royal Farm’s naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena. The arena will re-open in February 2023, company staff said. Sporting events and concerts will return to the arena at that time, staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning crash in Worcester Co. claims life of Salisbury man

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury man in Worcester County. At around 3:20 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 589 at Atkins Road for a reported crash. Preliminary investigation has indicated that the driver of a Hyundai Genesis was traveling westbound on Route 589 when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the road and hit a telephone pole and several trees.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record

ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that Logan Kurhmann of Essex is the new state record holder for common carp (Cyprinus carpio carpio) in the state’s Chesapeake Division. Kurhmann, 24, caught the 49-pound carp June 4 while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats area of the Chesapeake Bay. Kuhrmann was using a spinning tackle with a plastic … Continue reading "Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record" The post Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
Katie Cherrix

Try These Summer Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland

When the weather starts to warm up, we trade in hearty stews and comfort foods for crisp salads, fresh seafood, and ice-cold drinks. If you're a foodie in Ocean City, you'll be able to enjoy the best summertime eats at these locally-owned restaurants. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these are just a few of the options available to those seeking summertime dining in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy