BSV implementors share solutions of blockchain tech at Global Blockchain Convention

Kurt Wuckert Jr., the co-founder of GorillaPool and CoinGeek’s Chief Bitcoin Historian, is the lead investor in the NFTY Jigs Crowdfund. NFTY Jigs is the platform that makes it easy to create scalable, powerful NFTs and utilize them in applications and metaverses. JPMorgan believes that there is over $1 trillion of value to be unlocked within metaverses, and NFTY Jigs provides the tools and resources that allow enterprises to take advantage of that opportunity.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO