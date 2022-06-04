Free summer meals available for Colleton kids

ROUND O: Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, S.C., he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pickups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are: his parents, Charles “Grant” and Tina Elliott Rollins; two sisters, Cindy Leighanne Rollins and Kristen Marie McIntire; grandparents, Harry Stanfill, Jr. and Doris J. Elliott; four aunts, Jennifer Stanfill Crosby, Debbie Irby, Sherry Jones (Rusty), and Pamela E. Rhode (Gary); his wife of almost five years, Jennifer Lynn Mazalic; six cousins whom he dearly loved, Cameron, Courtney, Brent, Tina, Gary, and Aaron; a nephew, Jamison; and his beloved rescue dog, Phoebe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paula Hiott Stanfill, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Sr., Doris Jean Edwards Robertson, and Tony Elliott; and an uncle, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Jr. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Zane Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, from 6-8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

