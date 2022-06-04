ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Free summer meals available for Colleton kids

 4 days ago

Colleton County Summer Break’s CAFÉ will offer a free summer meal program for any child 18 and younger through the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge. These meals are available starting June 6 and they will last through August 12. Meals are served daily, with...

Enid Hicks Eberhardt

YEMASSEE: Enid Hicks Eberhardt, wife of James M. “Jim” Eberhardt, passed away Thursday night, June 2, 2022 at her home in Yemassee under hospice care, with her family beside her. She was 79. Enid was born in Fountain Inn, SC, on January 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Col. William Robert Hicks and Mary Jewell Hicks. She taught English to countless students at both Robert Smalls Junior High School and Battery Creek High School in Beaufort. She was a devoted guidance counselor while at Battery Creek. Enid was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, where she served on the Pastor Parrish Committee. She loved her church family, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by their children Melanie Bag-well (Brian), Brian Eberhardt (Eve), and Maria Cook (Brandon). She leaves behind nine grandchildren, her sister Linda H. Floyd (Sam) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 at Salem United Methodist Church. The family received friends immediately following the service. Parker-Rhoden Fu-neral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.
YEMASSEE, SC
Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins

ROUND O: Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, S.C., he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pickups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are: his parents, Charles “Grant” and Tina Elliott Rollins; two sisters, Cindy Leighanne Rollins and Kristen Marie McIntire; grandparents, Harry Stanfill, Jr. and Doris J. Elliott; four aunts, Jennifer Stanfill Crosby, Debbie Irby, Sherry Jones (Rusty), and Pamela E. Rhode (Gary); his wife of almost five years, Jennifer Lynn Mazalic; six cousins whom he dearly loved, Cameron, Courtney, Brent, Tina, Gary, and Aaron; a nephew, Jamison; and his beloved rescue dog, Phoebe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paula Hiott Stanfill, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Sr., Doris Jean Edwards Robertson, and Tony Elliott; and an uncle, Ronnie Neal Rollins, Jr. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Zane Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, from 6-8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
WALTERBORO, SC
Walterboro, SC
Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for 22 years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
WALTERBORO, SC
Carolina Billfish Classic set June 22-25 at Charleston Marina

Online registration for the tourney is now open. By registering online, fishermen can register and pay for the entire tourney and also add additional awards ceremony meal tickets for the crew and guests. Participants can also add junior anglers, lady anglers and request complimentary dockage for boats at the Charleston Harbor Marina. Entry fees for the tournament includes slip, water, power and six shirts. Tournament entry fee is $2,200. Additional awards ceremony meal tickets and open bar is $55 for eight people. The Carolina Billfish Classic is the third leg of the S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Awards are given to the top billfish boat and to the top dolphin caught. There also awards given for the top tuna and top wahoo and individual angler awards given and individual team awards. The tournament is taking place at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 24 Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant. For information visit: www.reeltimeapps.com/live/tournaments/2022-Carolina-Billfish-Classic/
CHARLESTON, SC
Kathryn Elaine Bailey

Kathryn Elaine Bailey, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. Born August 29, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Louise Peck and Judy k. Ream Peck.
WALTERBORO, SC
George Howard Frazier

George Howard Frazier, 73, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center. George was born August 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a son to the late Mr. William Floyd Frazier, Jr. and the late Mrs. Martha Jeanette Emmons Frazier. He was married for 51 years to Mrs. Charlene “Babe” and/or “Hun” Gail Clark Frazier. Memorial services were conducted 11 o’clock, Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro. The family received friends for a time of visitation following the service.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery distributions happening through Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three grocery distributions are planned for Wednesday and Thursday at different locations. The Community Resource Center will have distributions at the following locations: June 8: St. James Santee Elementary/Middle School – 8900 US-17 McClellanville June 8: Community Resource Center North Charleston – 3947 Whipper Barony Lane June 9: Wiltown Community Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Ridgeville this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her… the first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at a pond in the Ridgeville […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Orangeburg recognizes Juneteenth as city holiday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg passed a resolution on Tuesday night declaring June 19, commonly referred to as Juneteenth, a city holiday. This is the first time the city has formally recognized the day. Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the emancipation of American slaves. For Orangeburg...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Trent column: Five reasons not to miss the Hampton County Watermelon Festival

This year’s festival is kicking off June 2 with a full week of fun on the itinerary. The Watermelon Festival is truly an invaluable contribution to our community. I want to give you my top five reasons you need to do all the festival things!. 1. Festivals are a...
Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
We are Family Brings Joy to Queer South Carolinians’ at the Charleston Queer Youth Prom – New Video by Southern Equality

CHARLESTON, SC
Road resurfacing projects underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Major road resurfacing efforts are getting started across Berkeley County with 43 projects expected to be completed by the end of summer.l Funded by Berkeley County’s Transportation Committee, the first 12 projects are scheduled to begin this week in the Tall Pines subdivision in Ladson followed by the Willowbrook subdivision in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Why You Should Date a Southern Girl

Once upon a time, there was a soft spoken Southern girl from the cotton fields of Andrews, South Carolina. This was a town where horses roam free, haystacks reached to the sky, rocking chairs still ache and an old Texaco sign remind you of the way it used to be. This girl symbolized something special. With her slow romanticized dialogue and warm inviting eyes, it was hard to not melt in her presence.
ANDREWS, SC
Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were arrested and are now out on bond after racing on Savannah Highway just after midnight Friday. Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public roads.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

