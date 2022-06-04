ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

Former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy faces extortion & other charges

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Friday, reported that a former Iowa sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after asking a female driver...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Advising Citizens of Apparent Phone Scam

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens of an apparent phone scam which has been reported recently by a number of area residents. On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported that they had received multiple calls from residents reporting that phone scammers were using the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office telephone number (641) 754-6380.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman at center of viral arrest video faces new charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City woman facing several charges from an altercation with police has been arrested again. Daria Brown was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. She turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Brown was already...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Buchanan County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Buchanan County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCRG.com

Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

Davenport police officer fatally shoots suspect after convenience store scuffle

(Radio Iowa) – Davenport police say an officer fatally shot a man early this (Wednesday) morning during a scuffle. Police were called to a Casey’s on Davenport’s west side shortly before 1 A-M where the clerk said a suspicious man appeared to be tampering with the convenience store’s air conditioner. The officer talked with the man, got his name and learned he had outstanding warrants.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa City police release video from arrest that is now under review

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City woman pleads guilty to two assaults

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to two violent incidents in Floyd County. Tanara Faith Harris, 25 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and willful injury causing bodily injury. Her next hearing is set for July 5. Harris was accused of...
CHARLES CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion#Buchanan County Sheriff#Dps
fayettecountynewspapers.com

Arson charges filed in WU fire: 20 individuals displaced

The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...
WEST UNION, IA
KCRG.com

Woman dies in crash east of Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning. Authorities responding to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. shut down Monticello Road from Highway 13 to Hills Mill Road temporarily. The Sheriff’s office said the woman...
COGGON, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man who allegedly slashed victim’s face taken into custody

A Coralville man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face with an edged weapon last month has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 am May 21st at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park on Waterfront Drive. 36-year-old Victor Lara of 1st Avenue in Coralville allegedly struck at and slashed the victim in the face with the weapon without cause. The injury inflicted required significant medical treatment and reportedly will leave considerable and permanent scarring.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of assaulting his separated wife

A North Liberty man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting his wife, who he is currently separated from. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm in the parking lot of 32-year-old Caleb Hayes’ Jones Boulevard residence. A witness stated that he heard screaming, and when he came upon the scene, he reportedly saw Hayes throw the woman to the ground. Further investigation determined that Hayes threw her to the ground multiple times. The woman had blood on her clothes and body, and complained of a headache after her head hit the ground during the altercation.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

North Linn’s Austin Hilmer chasing his older brother Jake’s near-unbreakable records. Cedar Rapids Review Commission consider scrapping 'election runoff'. Today the Cedar Rapids Review Commission discussed what's called a 'Ranked Choice Voting' proposal. That's where voters rank candidates in order of preference.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Wednesday Morning

[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
KCCI.com

Ames shooter did not have 'no contact order' with victims

AMES, Iowa — Though Johnathan Whitlatch had been charged with harassment just days before the fatal shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, he did not have a no contact order for either of the victims. He did, however, have an active no contact order from an unrelated case in...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Life sentence handed down in fatal robbery in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO — Family members remembered Grant Saul as a young man with promise on Monday as the man who took his life was sentenced to life in prison. “We miss Grant’s smile, his laughter, his kindness, his love,” his mother, Rachel Smith, said recounting how Saul had been an apprentice to a tattoo artist who wrote two songs that went on to be used in a movie. “We find it extremely challenging to enjoy life when part of us is missing. … This empty and sad feeling will never go away.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
x1071.com

Dyersville Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Terrell Fuller of Dyersville Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. A report says that Fuller assaulted 40 year old Lakeisha Blount at their residence.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Woman arrested has history with Iowa City Police

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when it comes to the state's elections. Iowa City Police release body cam video of viral arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newly released video from Iowa City Police shows...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy