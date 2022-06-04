ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Watson to miss Derby ride on Masekela

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Jason Watson has been denied his first Cazoo Derby ride on Masekela having picked up an injury at Doncaster on Friday evening.

Watson was due to ride King’s Crusader for David O’Meara in the Weldricks Pharmacy Supporting WPCC Novice Stakes when he was unshipped on the way to the start.

Masekela is trained by Andrew Balding and owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti and was beaten just a short head by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes last year.

“It was on the way to the start at Doncaster last night, King’s Crusader got loose before the second race,” said Watson’s agent Chris Dixon.

“He’s gone to see the doctor and we don’t know exactly what the damage is but all we know is he won’t be riding in the Derby.

“We’ll just have to see how long he’ll be out and obviously it’s the worst time of the season to be injured so we hope it won’t be long.

“Masekela was a nice ride to pick up, he was inexperienced but his form with Native Trail stood out. He’s a very talented horse.

“Jason is just looking forward now, there’ll be other years for him, hopefully.

Balding said: “It happened last night I believe, Andrea Atzeni will ride I think.”

Crisford team considering options for West Wind Blows after Derby effort

Ed Crisford remains optimistic for the future with West Wind Blows after the previously unbeaten colt finished in midfield in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom. A narrow winner of a Newcastle novice event between Christmas and the new year, the Teofilo colt made a hugely impressive start to his three-year-old campaign at Nottingham in early in May.
Morrison to resist temptation to supplement Quickthorn for Gold Cup

Hughie Morrison has all but ruled Quickthorn out of next week’s Ascot Gold Cup, despite admitting he is tempted by the feature race on Ladies Day. The five-year-old made all the running under a fine ride from Tom Marquand in Sandown’s Henry II Stakes last month, and while Quickthorn was not entered in the Gold Cup, the East Ilsley handler admitted the allure to supplement the Lady Blyth-owned gelding was strong.
Pretreville out to hit right notes in Ballycorus Stakes

Ado McGuinness does not want to see any rain in the Leopardstown area ahead of the Ballycorus Stakes for Pretreville. The seven-year-old has been in great form this year, since beating the reopposing Thunder Moon at Dundalk in January. That run was used as a stepping stone towards Doha where...
