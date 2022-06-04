Pomeroy VFD celebrates 175th birthday

POMEROY – Happy birthday to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department – 175 years young.

Nestled along the banks of the Ohio River in Meigs County since 1804, nearly 1,800 people call Pomeroy home.

“I think for a volunteer fire department, especially for a town of our size, we’re not really just the fire department, we’re a source of pride in the community,” said Fire Chief Derek Miller, who grew up in Meigs County.

Things have changed a lot for the fire department since the early days when groups of people banded together to form a bucket brigade to today’s deploying pumper trucks.

Miller said the fire department started in April of 1847 after a series of fires.

“A group of individuals came together as a bucket brigade – 175 years later, here we are,” Miller said.

Pomeroy’s first fire wagons pulled by horses were purchased 50 years in the late 1800s by the Barckhoff Organ Factory, formerly of Spring Avenue. A couple of decades later, the village purchased its first steam engine and as the years passed, the fire department has acquired better fire trucks and tools of the trade.

Today, Pomeroy VFD boasts a modern firefighting force served by at least 31 volunteers who utilize three pumper trucks, an aerial device, a brush truck and rescue vehicle as well as a boat.

“There’s been a lot of great people who have passed through here – it’s not been something that one or two people have done,” Miller said. “There have been a lot of great people who’ve helped us get to this point. We’re excited at where we are at now and to see where we can go over the next 25 to 30 years.”

Like many fire departments serving rural areas, Pomeroy VFD is staffed by volunteers who may work as teachers, bankers, lawyers and farmers – anyone can join.

“Everybody is a volunteer here. When we have an emergency, we get notified via pagers and respond to the calls,” said Miller, a math teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Appointed as chief in 2020, Miller has served as a volunteer firefighter for the past 16 years. Pomeroy VFD has had many lifelong members, including many who come from families who have served for generations. Seven decades of Pomeroy firemen gathered in April to celebrate 175 years of service.

“Overall, the best thing about working here, being a member here, has been the sense of giving back to the community,” Miller said. “We’re not necessarily just the fire department – people call us when they are having a bad day. Nobody ever calls the fire department when they are having a good day. Be it a house on fire or a car wreck, whatever it might be, that sense of giving back to the community is what I think brings everyone here and has kept some of our members for so long.”

During Memorial Day weekend, there’s a long tradition of volunteer firefighters placing flags at the around 160 grave sites of those local firefighters who served the department in the past dating back to the 1800s to the present.

Pomeroy VFD’s motto is “Service, Integrity, Pride and Commitment.”

“We have a rich history of tradition not only in terms of the fire department itself, but members who have dedicated a lot of time to make this department what it is today,” Miller said.

Answering the call

When there’s a call for help, Pomeroy VFD is there day or night.

“Calls come from all hours. When we’ve had a fire at 1 or 2 in the morning, we went to the fire, came back, cleaned up, got a shower and went right into work,” Miller said. “Then there’s been times when I’ve been late to work or had to leave work – it’s just one of those things because you never know when an emergency is going to happen.”

Recruitment and retention of volunteers is always a struggle in rural areas.

“Recruiting and retention is always going to be one of the most difficult things in the volunteer fire service,” Miller said. “In terms of recruiting, you try to get out and recruit kids, maybe right out of high school and getting them interested in the fire service. In terms of retention, the guys you have, the ones you’ve put all this time training them, I think the biggest thing is that you have to continue is to give them this source of pride about why we’re here and what a great thing we are doing for the community.”

All in a day’s work

Pomeroy’s VFD has battled many blazes over the years, but the one that many people still talk about to this day is the fire that destroyed the Midwest Steel/Mountaineer Metals building on East Main Street in March of 2019. Locals say the smoke could be seen from miles around as flames consumed the nearly 100-year-old commercial building late Saturday night. Fire departments from near and far assisted Pomeroy VFD’s call for aid to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

“We got the call and when we turned onto Main Street, there was already heavy fire through the roof of the building,” Miller said. “We basically just tried to prevent damage to the power lines, telecommunication lines and those types of things. Luckily, nobody was hurt. Because it was Saturday night, no one was in the building or working.”

Rescues are all in a day’s work for the fire department.

“Over the years we’ve had some pretty bad car wrecks that we’ve had to extricate people from,” Miller said. “A lot of cases we’ve had to fly them to a trauma center and they’ve recovered. There’s been some great success stories over the years saving a lot people’s lives and property.”

Fundraisers are important to support volunteer fire departments. Pomeroy VFD organizes three or four chicken barbecues each year, several raffles and boot drives.

Speaking of which, Pomeroy Firemen’s Association will be hosting their second chicken barbecue of the season starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5. Dinners cost $10 and consist of a chicken half, baked potato with butter and sour cream, baked beans and dinner roll. Chicken halves can be purchased for $8 each.

Pre-orders for dinner pickups can be placed by calling the department at 740-444-5145, on Sunday morning, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Legacy of service

Pomeroy VFD’s legacy echoes an eternity because of its volunteers and support from the community.

“We’ve been blessed with a bunch of great firefighters,” Miller said. “We’ve also been blessed with a great community who not only support us through fundraisers, but supporting our department by voting for tax levies. In our town, we’ve been lucky where we’ve never gone to the voters and asked for a renewal or new tax levy and been voted down. The citizens in this community understand how important fire protection is – to have firefighters who have what they need and are well trained.

“Overall, it’s been a great thing in our community because of the members we’ve had and the support we’ve got from the community. It’s amazing that we’ve gotten to 175 years as successful as we’ve been.”