Iman Vellani has opened up about starring in the titular role of Kamala Khan, who becomes Pakistani-American teen superhero Ms Marvel in the new coming-of-age show of the same name.The 19-year-old actor revealed that she feels “priviledged” Marvel “trusted” her with bringing a character like Kamala to life.“There’s so much weight that comes with being the first of anything,” she told Variety.Speaking of the advice the Marvel heads gave her, Vellani said: “They’re like, ‘You don’t go to work thinking that you’re the first Muslim superhero; you just go to work and have fun.’“That’s what I keep telling myself:...

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO