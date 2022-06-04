Are Bumblebees Fish? Only to the Third Court of Appeals. Read this and judge for yourself
2022-06-04
(Sacramento, CA) — Are bumblebees fish? The short answer is yes. Kind of. Back in 1970, then-Governor Ronald Reagan signed the California’s Endangered Species Law, which protected any “bird, mammal, fish, amphibia...
Gov. Newsom & Sen. Padilla Advance To General Election. (Sacramento, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla are advancing to the general election this fall. Politico reports Newsom and Republican Brian Dahle will head to a runoff in November. As the race was called, Newsom had over 50-percent of the vote. In the U.S. Senate race, Padilla entered as a heavy favorite to retain the seat. He is competing in a special election to fill the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends on January 3 next year, and for a full six-year term that would end in 2029. It appears Republican Mark Meuser will be the challenger in November.
(Sacramento, CA) — Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is heading into today’s elections with a comfortable lead as he faces primarily Republican Brian Dahle and NPP Michael Schellenberger. The race for Attorney General has far left-Democrat incumbent Rob Bonta also in the lead over Republican Los Angeles attorney Eric Early and Independent Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. One race that is expected to end in a runoff in the November elections is the Los Angeles Mayoral Race between Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso–though if one candidate gets 50% plus one vote, they will win and there will be no runoff. In a recent poll, both have almost equal support from voters–but the poll’s sample has been called into question. Turnout is expected by many observers to be very low despite 22,000,000 ballots mailed out to all voters statewide.
(Undated) — California voters are giving embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin the boot. NBC’s Steve Kornacki has more on the results of Tuesday’s recall election. Listen to a report here:. The recall was prompted by what his critics have called his “soft on crime” policies...
California has 12% of the nation’s population, yet we have 30% of the nation’s homeless. The Gavin Newsom administration has spent $17 billion on the problem, but the homeless population has surged. Californians are fed up. There are solutions available, but current leadership won’t consider them. One thing...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new law starting up in California on July 1 will affect anyone who serves or manages people who serve alcoholic drinks in the state. The people behind beverage service will soon need special certification to keep bars bustling, according to the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program Act of 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
The wife of a former California state senator has been accused of extensive plagiarism after a Bay Area news organization found that approximately one-fifth of a manuscript she’d been paid millions to write had been lifted nearly verbatim from other sources. The book project on Santa Clara County history, The Mercury News reported Sunday, has been put “on hold” by officials after the outlet raised questions about author Jean McCorquodale’s writing. McCorquodale was paid at least $2.45 million between 2009 and 2019 to write grant applications and pen the book, according to a Mercury News report last week. Her 580-page manuscript, which reportedly fell two years behind schedule before finally being delivered in January, contained paragraphs that appeared to have been lifted wholesale from “Wikipedia, the History Channel, the Mercury News, the Washington Post, county web pages and other sources, about half of them without footnotes,” according to the News. “It’s troublesome,” County Executive Jeff Smith said earlier this week, when the outlet sent him evidence of the alleged plagiarism. In a statement to the News, McCorquodale insisted that the paragraphs under scrutiny were “placeholders and were never intended to be included in the final copy.”
Woodland, CA – A victim of a 1999 homicide was identified by a law enforcement team using genetic genealogy on Thursday according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. Gerron Gibson’s remains were located on the bank of a slough near Clarksburg, CA, in rural Yolo County on...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Members of the San Francisco Police Department’s burglary unit traveled to Taiwan to arrest a man who broke into a San Francisco home and stole nearly $3 million. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 16 and the man was arrested on Monday. Officers responded to a home in […]
Some of those long-gone businesses include Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli in Santa Rosa and Yu-Raku in San Mateo, which first announced its closure plans in April. And while the reasons behind the decision to shutter varied, both restaurant owners made the challenging decision to close for good. “As...
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney.
The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve.
The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact.
However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred.

Above: “Affordable Dent Repair” truck allegedly driven by suspects | Yolo County SD. A Sacramento man has reportedly been arrested and his son is being sought in connection to multiple alleged dent scams and burglaries in three counties — Yolo, Sacramento, and Placer. 49-year-old Steve John and...
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents most of the city of San Francisco in Congress. She and her husband, an investment manager, are quite wealthy, and she tends to guide the Democratic Party away from positions that she feels will alienate the upper-class donors with whom she is a notoriously effective fundraiser.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple crimes took place in Stockton Sunday, of those were a carjacking, an incident of arson, and residential robbery, reported the Stockton Police Department.
A carjacking incident took place at around 2 a.m. on South Union Street in the Park District. The 37-year-old male victim was getting into his car when he was attacked by four suspects. The victim was forcibly knocked to the ground and his vehicle stolen. The suspects are believed to be four Hispanic men, however, they are still at large.
The arson incident took place around 12:13 a.m. on Claremont Avenue in the Lakeview District....
Responding to a report of a suspicious subject sleeping in his vehicle at Red Hawk Casino in Shingle Springs May 24, El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies said they found Jonathan Roy Montgomery, 33, of Vallejo in possession of a firearm, loaded magazine and packages containing fentanyl. A search of...
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
