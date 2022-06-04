ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants Saturday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

San Francisco Giants (28-23, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 1.98 ERA, .98 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Miami has gone 11-13 in home games and 21-29 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

San Francisco is 15-12 on the road and 28-23 overall. The Giants have gone 22-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski is third on the Giants with a .297 batting average, and has 12 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 21 RBI. Joc Pederson is 13-for-34 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

