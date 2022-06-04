ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros bring 5-game win streak into game against the Royals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Houston Astros (34-18, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-34, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, Royals +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 8-16 at home and 16-34 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .298 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston has a 34-18 record overall and a 20-12 record in road games. The Astros have a 24-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 15 home runs while slugging .593. Jose Altuve is 9-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Blake Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

