Angels aim to end 9-game slide, play the Phillies

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (27-26, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -180, Angels +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their nine-game losing streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 23-29 overall and 13-15 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 27-26 overall and 12-13 in road games. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 13 home runs while slugging .599. Shohei Ohtani is 4-for-30 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 1-9, .236 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Pirates visit the Braves to start 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-27, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -275, Pirates +226; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Marlins try to sweep 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (21-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play...
WASHINGTON, DC
