Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Minnesota Twins (31-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-21, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-2, 5.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -168, Twins +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 17-9 record in home games and a 30-21 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 31-23 record overall and a 14-12 record on the road. The Twins have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has six doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 6-for-18 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-28, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105;...
The Associated Press

Twins and Yankees meet to decide series winner

New York Yankees (40-16, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-25, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA, .94 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -205, Twins +173; over/under is 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

