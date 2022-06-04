ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres Saturday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

San Diego Padres (31-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, Padres +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 15-7 record at home and a 33-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 18-11 record in road games and a 31-21 record overall. The Padres have a 9-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 6-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
The Associated Press

Pirates visit the Braves to start 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-27, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -275, Pirates +226; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Marlins try to sweep 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (21-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Giants and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-25, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Pierce Johnson
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Brandon Woodruff
The Associated Press

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-28, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Era#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

936K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy