We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tipping for services provided has been a part of American culture for decades. Gratuities date back to the 17th century; in America, the practice was imported from Europe during the 1860s, according to Time. But in some states, Americans weren't impressed with the practice, and several states passed laws preventing tipping, starting with Washington state in 1909, per History Link. Still, Washington's law failed to take into account two very important things. Firstly, there was no mandatory minimum wage, and workers were at the power of their employers when it came to what they could earn. Secondly, there was no easy way to mandate and enforce this particular law.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO