Matt Targett has completed his permanent move to Newcastle after the club activated their option to sign him following his successful loan spell. The 26-year-old impressed head coach Eddie Howe and the club's new owners, playing every minute of the 16 Premier League matches he appeared in after joining on January 31, helping to steer the club away from the relegation picture and finish 11th, keeping five clean sheets along the way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO