Dal Niente Closes 2022 season with (mini) Party at Holtschneider Performance Center. CHICAGO: Dal Niente’s annual party has taken many forms over the years, but always features a fascinating range of music and a fluid format. In many of the works featured at this year’s party, musicians will curate their own performances, deciding which notes to play and when; and audience members will find themselves listening deeply and co-creating musical landscapes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO