South Windsor, CT

South Windsor council to discuss open carry in municipal buildings

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council will discuss Monday night a proposed ordinance that would ban open carry in municipal buildings.

The ordinance reads that pistols, revolvers, and “electronic defense weapons” such as stun guns could only be carried with a valid permit and be carried “concealed from view so as to promote peace, good government, and welfare of the town.”

The ordinance would also ban carrying of a “deadly weapon” or “assault weapon” in any municipal building, and ban possession of any firearm in a “school zone” as defined by federal law.

The ordinance defines “deadly weapon” as “any weapon, loaded or unloaded, from which a shot may be discharged” that is not a lawfully carried pistol, revolver, or electronic defense weapon.

The ordinance uses the term “assault weapon” as defined in state statute.

Violation of the ordinance would result in a peace officer asking the individual to comply or leave, with a refusal to comply subject to arrest for trespassing.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to provide for the good order, peace, health, safety, and welfare of the town and its residents in the management of the business of the town while inside any town building,” the ordinance reads.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Coventry: Town Council Budget vote

Voters at the North Coventry Volunteer Fire Department placing their vote on the Town Council’s proposed $44 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.
COVENTRY, CT
South Windsor talks open carry proposal

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council discussed at a meeting Monday night a proposed ordinance restricting open carry in municipal buildings, with one resident claiming the proposal was designed to discriminate against him. WHAT: The South Windsor Town Council discussed a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the carry of...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Coventry voters reject second budget proposal

COVENTRY — For the second time, voters rejected the $44 million proposed budget for 2022-23 with an unofficial vote of 1,142 to 977. About 24% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s referendum. The original proposal of $44.2 million was rejected May 3. BUDGET DETAILS. WHAT: The proposed...
COVENTRY, CT
Enfield Council spurns GOP hopeful for District 1

ENFIELD — After a discussion that included both acrimonious and emotional statements, the Town Council voted 5-4 Monday against appointing James Nasuta to fill the late Joey Bosco’s seat. WHAT: The Town Council voted 5-4 Monday against appointing James Nasuta to fill the late Joey Bosco’s seat.
ENFIELD, CT
Enfield school officials say they are vigilant about safety

ENFIELD — Officials want to reassure parents that school safety is of paramount importance and the town is actively taking steps to protect its buildings and students. Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said at a Town Council meeting this week that the community’s focus and thoughts have been with Uvalde, Texas, since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
ENFIELD, CT
Bolton referendum votes down $23.56M budget

BOLTON — Voters on Tuesday rejected the proposed $23.56 million budget that had a 3.2% increase by a 398-300 margin. It’s the second failed proposed budget for Bolton, whose first budget proposal with a 3.6% increase was rejected in referendum by a 386-267 margin. Voter turnout for Tuesday’s...
Vernon, Coventry achieve Sustainable CT recertification

Both Vernon and Coventry have achieved Sustainable CT Silver-level recertification for their efforts towards building more inclusive and efficient communities. WHAT: Both Vernon and Coventry have once again achieved Sustainable CT Silver-level certification, the highest level the organization offers. WHY: The towns are recognized for promoting social equity, diverse housing,...
COVENTRY, CT
Bolton vote to decide budget

BOLTON — Voters have a few more hours until polls close to decide on a proposed town budget of $23.56 million for the next fiscal year. Bolton’s second budget referendum is taking place today until 8 p.m. in Ryba Hall at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road. The...
East Hartford will get $45.5M in COVID aid

EAST HARTFORD — The town will receive $45.5 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. HOW: Municipalities must submit plans for the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the federal Department of the Treasury for approval before funds can be dispersed, and projects must meet a number of criteria to be eligible for funding.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
2nd budget on tap at Stafford town meeting

STAFFORD — Residents will get to weigh in on the proposed $44,732,619 budget for next fiscal year that starts July 1, at a town meeting in the Community Center Wednesday. WHAT: Stafford will hold a special town meeting Wednesday, 6 p.m., in the Community Center. WHY: To discuss and...
STAFFORD, CT
Somers approves raise for tax collector

SOMERS — Tax Collector Lisa A. Madden is getting a raise, effective July 1, bringing her salary to $78,000 from $68,959. The extra $9,041, or an approximate 13% increase, will not affect the budget, Chief Financial Officer Michael Marinaccio said. Funding for the raise is already available in the budget, either in the annual salary increase pool or tax department salaries themselves, he said.
SOMERS, CT
Bolton to hold second budget referendum Tuesday

The town will hold its second budget referendum Tuesday on a proposed $23.56 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The referendum will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Ryba Hall at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road. The newest proposed budget is about $23.56 million, a 3.2%...
BOLTON, CT
The Hartford plans to move insurance workers out of Windsor

WINDSOR — The Hartford insurance company plans to move employees who work at its big building at 1 Griffin Road North to its Hartford headquarters, the Hartford Business Journal reports. Less than 500 employees are currently assigned to the Windsor building, but most work remotely, company spokesman Matthew Sturdevant...
WINDSOR, CT
New London resident arrested on weapons charges

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, CT Vice and Intelligence Investigators arrested Monolito Johnson II after a motor vehicle stop. At the time of the arrest, Ct Vice and Intelligence were working alongside members of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force on a quality-of-life initiative, which aimed to address recent violent crime in New London.
Maura Healey secures Democratic nomination for Governor of Massachusetts; Sullivan beats out incumbent Gauvin

WORCESTER – Maura Healey on Saturday secured the Democratic nomination for Governor of Massachusetts, earning 71% of the vote over Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester. Healey received the highest vote percentage of a Democratic candidate for a contested Massachusetts Governor’s nomination in recent history. She is also the first openly gay Democratic nominee for Governor in Massachusetts history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
East Haven plaza shut down by fire marshals

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire marshals ordered a shopping plaza in East Haven to be vacated and shuttered Thursday. The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller. Authorities said the owner of Thompson Plaza had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm […]
