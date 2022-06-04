South Windsor council to discuss open carry in municipal buildings

SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council will discuss Monday night a proposed ordinance that would ban open carry in municipal buildings.

The ordinance reads that pistols, revolvers, and “electronic defense weapons” such as stun guns could only be carried with a valid permit and be carried “concealed from view so as to promote peace, good government, and welfare of the town.”

The ordinance would also ban carrying of a “deadly weapon” or “assault weapon” in any municipal building, and ban possession of any firearm in a “school zone” as defined by federal law.

The ordinance defines “deadly weapon” as “any weapon, loaded or unloaded, from which a shot may be discharged” that is not a lawfully carried pistol, revolver, or electronic defense weapon.

The ordinance uses the term “assault weapon” as defined in state statute.

Violation of the ordinance would result in a peace officer asking the individual to comply or leave, with a refusal to comply subject to arrest for trespassing.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to provide for the good order, peace, health, safety, and welfare of the town and its residents in the management of the business of the town while inside any town building,” the ordinance reads.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.