Enfield named an Alliance District, but won’t receive funds

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Enfield High School

ENFIELD — The public school system was recently designated an Alliance District, which doesn’t come as a huge surprise after officials knew it was a distinct possibility.

However, in unexpected news, Enfield will not be receiving grant funding.

That second part came as a shock, said Superintendent Christopher Drezek during an update to the Board of Education this week.

At the 11th hour, he said, the legislature expanded the network from 33 districts to 36.

In past years, three districts had to “graduate” out to let in three new ones.

State law establishes a process for determining the lowest-performing schools using a number of factors, including test scores and the financial need of its students.

Ordinarily, designated districts must come up with a plan for improving academic achievement and that’s how Education Cost Sharing grant money is awarded, Drezek said.

The plan is focused on what the grant will be used for, he said, so he’s not sure at this time how to go about presenting a plan.

The addition of three school districts to the network occurred after the state budget already passed and ECS was flat funded, Drezek said.

“What that means for Enfield is its Alliance grant is zero,” he said.

“I wondered how that is equitable,” Drezek told the Board of Education on Tuesday. “We have the need but not the funding of the other (33) districts.”

Upon hearing the news, Drezek immediately got in touch with Enfield’s legislators and talked to Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, and Rep. Thomas Arnone, D-Enfield. He said both have been extremely helpful in allocating support.

“They were not aware of this and have said they will do everything possible to help the district,” he said.

Drezek said he and Rep. Carol Hall, R-Enfield, have been “playing phone tag” but have yet to speak.

After the legislative session ends, municipalities often have to wait for a narrative of what passed and what everything will mean for the community, Drezek said, so it’s possible the town won’t know exactly what this new development means until at least later in the summer.

On Thursday, Arnone confirmed the 2022-23 budget was passed before Enfield was designated as an Alliance District by the state Department of Education and, therefore, its ECS funding is flat.

“Had I known about this, I would have definitely tried to do something,” he said. “Due to the late designation, though, no one was able to lobby for Enfield and get funding.”

Arnone said he is currently working to help find a solution for funding the district later this year.

“It’s a fluid situation right now,” he said. “The last I heard from the Department of Education was they are working to find the money.”

Kissel said on Friday that his team of researchers just learned that the mere fact of being designated an Alliance District does not guarantee additional ECS funding.

Rather, he said, Enfield was scheduled to have a reduction in funds because of a formula the state Department of Education uses to look at student population and needs throughout the state.

He said because of this new designation, however, the district will be held “harmless” and not have its funding cut.

While Kissel said he would love to see Enfield receive more funding, he does not anticipate a special session of the legislature.

Since early April, Drezek has been answering residents’ questions at Board of Education meetings about the possibility of Enfield being named an Alliance District.

Although he said at the time that the district could receive that designation, he wasn’t comfortable discussing the issue until receiving official word from the state. At that time, Drezek said, he would give a detailed presentation on what the designation means.

Later in the month, however, Drezek said is seemed necessary to comment on the topic as it had become part of the public discourse.

Should Enfield be designated an Alliance District, he said then, test scores will be a factor but so will the town being defined as among the 33 neediest districts.

He said Enfield’s children and their families have needs: free and reduced lunch numbers are at 48.6% and the most recent data shows one out of two children in the town are at, or below, the poverty level.

Moreover, there are 14 different languages being spoken in the schools. Children who start in the district not speaking a word of English are expected in one year to test as proficiently in the same subjects as children who have been speaking English their entire lives.

It’s hardly realistic that students should perform at a top level, given they have so many needs, Drezek said.

