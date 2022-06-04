Wapping Church to dedicate “forget-me-not” COVID memorial

SOUTH WINDSOR — Wapping Community Church will hold a dedication for a “forget-me-not” COVID-19 memorial garden on Sunday, June 12, at 11:15 a.m. at 1790 Ellington Road in South Windsor.

The garden will include natural plantings and flowers alongside wooden forget-me-not planters. Attendees are encouraged to write messages in memory or honor of those affected by COVID-19.

Members of the community are invited to attend.

Those with questions can contact the church’s office at 860-644-0833.