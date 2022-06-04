ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Former WL fire chief inducted into Hall of Fame

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5evH_0g0Jhy0600
Former Windsor Locks Fire Chief Kenneth Jeffery was recently inducted into the Navy Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame. Jeffery died in 2003. Courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

WINDSOR LOCKS — A great firefighter, friend, and leader is how Windsor Locks Fire Chief Gary Ruggiero described former Chief Kenneth Jeffery, who is a hero in the eyes of many.

Jeffery died Dec. 31, 2003, after experiencing severe chest pain just days prior.

Fortunately, his legacy still lives on.

Nearly two decades after his death, his years of service were commemorated at the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Award Ceremony on May 18, where Jeffery earned a spot in the Navy Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame.

Jeffery’s wife, Kathy, and his son, Tim, were present at the U.S. Navy Museum in Washington, D.C., to accept the award in his honor.

“It was one of the best times that I’ve ever experienced,” Tim Jeffery said. “The fact that the guys at the sub base still remember him and felt like he was worthy of that award was huge for us.”

Jeffery grew up in Windsor Locks and started his career out in Massachusetts as a firefighter at the former Westover Air Force Base.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), Jeffery served as a firefighter at the Naval Submarine Base in New London in 1979 and eventually ranked up to assistant fire chief.

In 1997, Jeffery was appointed as the fire chief in Windsor Locks, where he worked with Ruggiero, his lifelong friend.

They both got into fire fighting around the age of 16 and worked together through the ranks. Ruggerio served as assistant fire chief under Jeffery before getting promoted to chief after Jeffery’s passing.

Ruggiero said Jeffery “was a very giving person,” and he proved so in his line of work.

According to DVIDS, Jeffery led teams that saved critical records in a large incident, put out a 17-alarm fire in Putnam, and coordinated a plan to save two people trapped in the basement of a hotel.

“When somebody needed something, he reached in his own pocket and took care of it,” Ruggiero added.

Much like his father, Tim Jeffery knew that he wanted to be a firefighter. He said that his one path throughout high school was to follow in his father’s footsteps.

When Tim Jeffery was a child, his father took him to work and he would get to feel like a real firefighter for the day.

“I’d ride the rigs with the guys and sleep in the bunkroom with them,” he said. “When you’re 9, you feel like you’re a superhero.”

Now, Tim Jeffery serves as a firefighter in New London, where he has been for the last 14 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire displaces residents at Plainville condominium complex

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of Huckleberry Hill Townhouses were woken up by fire alarms and frantic knocks on their doors from the fire department at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They were all forced to evacuate as a fire ripped through their small community in Plainville. “I woke up...
Journal Inquirer

Coventry: Town Council Budget vote

Voters at the North Coventry Volunteer Fire Department placing their vote on the Town Council’s proposed $44 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle recycling truck fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a large truck fire on Wednesday morning. According to officials from the South District Fire Department, the fire is gas-fed was close to a building in the area of Main Street Extension. The truck involved appeared to be a CNG recycling truck. The nearby...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

The Hartford plans to move insurance workers out of Windsor

WINDSOR — The Hartford insurance company plans to move employees who work at its big building at 1 Griffin Road North to its Hartford headquarters, the Hartford Business Journal reports. Less than 500 employees are currently assigned to the Windsor building, but most work remotely, company spokesman Matthew Sturdevant...
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Massachusetts#Wl#Windsor Locks#Windsor Locks Fire#Cnic#The U S Navy Museum
Bristol Press

Mayor discusses future of Mafale Plaza following fire

BRISTOL – The demolition of several buildings in Mafale Plaza, which were destroyed by a February fire, is complete. Mayor Jeff Caggiano is now working with property owners on plans to rehabilitate the property, which may include downtown apartments. The fire, which occurred on Feb. 24, destroyed The Crystal...
Journal Inquirer

Enfield school officials say they are vigilant about safety

ENFIELD — Officials want to reassure parents that school safety is of paramount importance and the town is actively taking steps to protect its buildings and students. Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said at a Town Council meeting this week that the community’s focus and thoughts have been with Uvalde, Texas, since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews battle natural gas fire in Middletown

Gas prices could rise to $6 per gallon, House to debate gun reform bill, good news for CT animal shelters, and cheese-scented nail polish?. Meteorologist Scot Haney said another more substantial round of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. Bird of prey hangs out...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Museum mural to celebrate trolley history

EAST WINDSOR — A blank wall at the Connecticut Trolley Museum will soon come alive with color, in a celebration of the town’s history with trolley transportation. WHAT: A large mural will be painted on the outside of the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. WHEN: Preparatory work...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor talks open carry proposal

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council discussed at a meeting Monday night a proposed ordinance restricting open carry in municipal buildings, with one resident claiming the proposal was designed to discriminate against him. WHAT: The South Windsor Town Council discussed a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the carry of...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Airplane overshoots runway at Ellington Airport

ELLINGTON — The Ellington Volunteer Fire Department was called to Ellington Airport Saturday in response to an airplane that had an operational problem and overshot the runway, Assistant Chief Karl Neubecker said. He said firefighters responded around 11:30 a.m. and found an airplane. operated by Connecticut Parachutists in a...
Journal Inquirer

Vernon, Coventry achieve Sustainable CT recertification

Both Vernon and Coventry have achieved Sustainable CT Silver-level recertification for their efforts towards building more inclusive and efficient communities. WHAT: Both Vernon and Coventry have once again achieved Sustainable CT Silver-level certification, the highest level the organization offers. WHY: The towns are recognized for promoting social equity, diverse housing,...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor grads celebrate their achievements

WINDSOR — The high school graduating Class of 2022 reveled at The Bushnell in Hartford on Monday where graduates and educators celebrated the perseverance of students who overcame obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, honored a classmate who died last year, and recognized their activism in response to civil unrest throughout the country.
WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Department of Public Works begins reconstruction of several local roads

BRISTOL – The Department of Public Works began the reconstruction of several local roads Tuesday. Road repairs began on Sherman Street, Mills Street, Putnam Street, Walnut Street, Grove Street and Westwood Road from house 72 to house 244. The project is expected to take approximately four weeks. The roads...
MassLive.com

South Hadley Selectboard vice chair Sarah Etelman passes away

SOUTH HADLEY – Selectboard vice chair Sarah Etelman died on Friday, June 3, following a battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements are being finalized. There will be a remembrance of her by the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. “We are saddened by the news of Sarah’s passing,” Town Administrator...
Eyewitness News

Officials, activists call for changes to Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A group of elected leaders joined environmental activists to renew their calls for action on a Seymour dam. The Kinneytown Dam has long been blamed for killing several species of fish in the Naugatuck River. For the last ten years, Kevin Zak of the Naugatuck...
SEYMOUR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield Council spurns GOP hopeful for District 1

ENFIELD — After a discussion that included both acrimonious and emotional statements, the Town Council voted 5-4 Monday against appointing James Nasuta to fill the late Joey Bosco’s seat. WHAT: The Town Council voted 5-4 Monday against appointing James Nasuta to fill the late Joey Bosco’s seat.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy