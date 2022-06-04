Former WL fire chief inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Windsor Locks Fire Chief Kenneth Jeffery was recently inducted into the Navy Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame. Jeffery died in 2003. Courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

WINDSOR LOCKS — A great firefighter, friend, and leader is how Windsor Locks Fire Chief Gary Ruggiero described former Chief Kenneth Jeffery, who is a hero in the eyes of many.

Jeffery died Dec. 31, 2003, after experiencing severe chest pain just days prior.

Fortunately, his legacy still lives on.

Nearly two decades after his death, his years of service were commemorated at the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Award Ceremony on May 18, where Jeffery earned a spot in the Navy Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame.

Jeffery’s wife, Kathy, and his son, Tim, were present at the U.S. Navy Museum in Washington, D.C., to accept the award in his honor.

“It was one of the best times that I’ve ever experienced,” Tim Jeffery said. “The fact that the guys at the sub base still remember him and felt like he was worthy of that award was huge for us.”

Jeffery grew up in Windsor Locks and started his career out in Massachusetts as a firefighter at the former Westover Air Force Base.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), Jeffery served as a firefighter at the Naval Submarine Base in New London in 1979 and eventually ranked up to assistant fire chief.

In 1997, Jeffery was appointed as the fire chief in Windsor Locks, where he worked with Ruggiero, his lifelong friend.

They both got into fire fighting around the age of 16 and worked together through the ranks. Ruggerio served as assistant fire chief under Jeffery before getting promoted to chief after Jeffery’s passing.

Ruggiero said Jeffery “was a very giving person,” and he proved so in his line of work.

According to DVIDS, Jeffery led teams that saved critical records in a large incident, put out a 17-alarm fire in Putnam, and coordinated a plan to save two people trapped in the basement of a hotel.

“When somebody needed something, he reached in his own pocket and took care of it,” Ruggiero added.

Much like his father, Tim Jeffery knew that he wanted to be a firefighter. He said that his one path throughout high school was to follow in his father’s footsteps.

When Tim Jeffery was a child, his father took him to work and he would get to feel like a real firefighter for the day.

“I’d ride the rigs with the guys and sleep in the bunkroom with them,” he said. “When you’re 9, you feel like you’re a superhero.”

Now, Tim Jeffery serves as a firefighter in New London, where he has been for the last 14 years.