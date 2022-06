Bill Gates’s idea of a good summer book isn’t necessarily light beach reading: This year, his annual list of recommendations includes a novel about climate disaster, an analytical book about the technology that underlies everyday life (from energy to food production), and a book about political polarization in the U.S. But if you’re looking to learn something on your next vacation, you might want to give one of these a try. And Gates says that despite the weighty-sounding topics, the books aren’t a slog. “Each of the writers—three novelists, a journalist, and a scientist—was able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity,” he writes on his blog, Gates Notes.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO