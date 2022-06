This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When it comes to music – whatever the decade – Jedi Mind Trip frontman Danny Ardouin doesn’t hold back. “I got into music, basically, because I love it,” said Ardouin, of Saginaw Township, who started singing in 1989 during his senior year at Meridian High School.

