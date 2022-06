Forget the movie theaters. The real action will be in the Westmoreland County skies this weekend. The Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow on Saturday and Sunday will be like a real-life version of “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel released last month to the 1980s action flick featuring Tom Cruise. Fighter jets from the U.S. Air Force and Navy will be joined by vintage war planes at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO