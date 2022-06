MIDLAND — Middle school students are working to better understand how to reduce e. coli in Kiwassee Lake at Stratford Woods Park. Last summer, the lake in Stratford Woods Park closed for one week due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Chief Science Officers Cady McPeak and Rilynn Hammond at Northeast Middle School presented their progress with the middle school's S.T.E.M. Club. McPeak partnered with Jefferson Middle School’s Environmental Club as well.

2 DAYS AGO