Midland library prepares for grand reopening

By Victoria Ritter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The library will host its grand reopening week Monday, June 6 through Saturday, June 11. Staff will provide more giveaways, special programs and tours highlighting the library's new...

Midland Daily News

Mecosta County Parks host 7th annual community open house

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Parks are kicking off summer and celebrating the end of the school year with the seventh annual Community Open House Event. From Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, daily vehicle entrance fees to the all county parks will be waived allowing free day use. Day use visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Pirate’s Cove at Lake Street Local a hidden treasure for lunch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We've hit that time of year when the weather outside makes it almost impossible to get any work done inside. Last Friday was one of those days, and it also happened to be the day I was scheduled to go out to lunch with Tribune staff writer Connor Veenstra for my bi-weekly food column. When our original destination closed early, we decided to head to Lake Street Local in Port Austin.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
Midland Daily News

Varney's Coney Island Cafe up for sale for past three years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Varney may be in his 12th year of running the restaurant that bears his name, but he knows the time to move on will happen soon. Varney has been trying to sell the building containing Varney’s Coney Island...
HARBOR BEACH, MI
thelascopress.com

Historic Frank’s Tavern Returns to Fenton

Frank’s Hoppy Bistro, Fenton, MI — June 7, 2022. Longtime Fenton residents will no doubt remember Frank’s Tavern. The historic venue sat on the shores of Lake Ponemah for 80 years serving the finest fried fish and seafood treats in the area. The original owner, Frank Vosburgh, opened the small eatery in the early 1930s and it drew people from a wide radius. Never taking reservations, waiting in line was common as diners loved the atmosphere and the food.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Multiple ramp closures in Genesee County to start Monday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced multiple ramp closures across Genesee County that are set to begin Monday. The Court Street ramp to southbound I-475 and the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 are set to undergo complete bridge demolition and deck replacements. This...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

All-Tri-Valley Conference spring sports

Tri-Valley Conference West Softball First Team Ashley Ziel, Millington Trinity Fessler, Millington Leah Coleman, Millington Dylan Holmes, Millington Lilly Sherman, Millington Shannon Ziel, Millington Emma Dickie, Millington Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling Devri Jennings, Standish-Sterling Lexi Mielke, Standish-Sterling Heidi Nagel, Bullock Creek Emma Lovelace, Bullock Creek
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

