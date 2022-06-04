ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Jefferson Middle School celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month

 4 days ago
A total of 33 students participated in this event. Works are displayed on the windows of the principal's office or on the wall...

Midland science student leaders working to reduce e. coli in Kiwassee Lake

MIDLAND — Middle school students are working to better understand how to reduce e. coli in Kiwassee Lake at Stratford Woods Park. Last summer, the lake in Stratford Woods Park closed for one week due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Chief Science Officers Cady McPeak and Rilynn Hammond at Northeast Middle School presented their progress with the middle school's S.T.E.M. Club. McPeak partnered with Jefferson Middle School’s Environmental Club as well.
Mecosta County Parks host 7th annual community open house

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Parks are kicking off summer and celebrating the end of the school year with the seventh annual Community Open House Event. From Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, daily vehicle entrance fees to the all county parks will be waived allowing free day use. Day use visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All-Tri-Valley Conference spring sports

Tri-Valley Conference West Softball First Team Ashley Ziel, Millington Trinity Fessler, Millington Leah Coleman, Millington Dylan Holmes, Millington Lilly Sherman, Millington Shannon Ziel, Millington Emma Dickie, Millington Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling Devri Jennings, Standish-Sterling Lexi Mielke, Standish-Sterling Heidi Nagel, Bullock Creek Emma Lovelace, Bullock Creek
Pirate’s Cove at Lake Street Local a hidden treasure for lunch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We've hit that time of year when the weather outside makes it almost impossible to get any work done inside. Last Friday was one of those days, and it also happened to be the day I was scheduled to go out to lunch with Tribune staff writer Connor Veenstra for my bi-weekly food column. When our original destination closed early, we decided to head to Lake Street Local in Port Austin.
