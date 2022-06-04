Jefferson Middle School celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month
A total of 33 students participated in this event. Works are displayed on the windows of the principal's office or on the wall...www.ourmidland.com
A total of 33 students participated in this event. Works are displayed on the windows of the principal's office or on the wall...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0