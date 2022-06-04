U of M to honor distinguished alumni

Jim Strickland

Beverly Robertson

Luther C. McClellan

George Johnson

The University of Memphis Alumni Association will honor eight outstanding alumni and friends during the 40th Distinguished Alumni Awards Saturday, June 4, at the Maxine A. Smith University Center.

Monique McClain

Mary Haizlip

Reb Haizlip

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a VIP welcome followed by dinner and an awards presentation beginning at 7 p.m.

The University of Memphis Alumni Association did not have the awards ceremony in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Forman

Honorees are Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland; Beverly Robertson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber; George Johnson, president of BJB Administrative Services; Luther C. McClellan, a member of the Memphis State 8 and the first African American graduate;

Monique McClain, president of Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Tammy Hedges, executive vice president of University Relations for the U of M; Mary and Reb Haizlip of Haizlip Studio, the architectural firm responsible for designing the U of M University Center and the Hunter Harrison Memorial Bridge, and Scott Forman, former executive vice president and chief credit officer of Triumph Bank.

Alumni awards will include the Outstanding Young Alumna award for McClain (MBA ’17, BA ’11); the U of M Illustrious Service Award for Hedges; and the Distinguished University Friend Award for Haizlip Studio .

Gremesha Crump, director of U of M Alumni Engagement, said recognizing alumni for their accomplishments helps amplify the university’s reputation as a center of academic matriculation and accomplishment.

“The distinguished alumni awards are meant to give alumni a platform to share their stories and celebrate their success,” Crump said. “Being able to honor alumni for driving and striving in their careers while giving credit to the university gives hope to future students who are aspiring to those same trajectories.”

Crump added that with new university President Dr. Bill Hardgrave having just recently taken office, now is the perfect time to highlight the ways the university has impacted students’ lives and careers for the better and remained a center of success for Memphis.

“Many times, it’s by association with alumni that the university gets visibility and people are interested in learning more about us,” Crump said. “Setting aside time to honor alumni is an opportunity for us to first celebrate their achievements and the work they’re doing to organically advance the mission of the university.”

Mary Haizlip graduated from the University of Memphis in May of 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology with a focus in Architectural Technology.

The Memphis architectural and design firm Haizlip Studio was founded by her husband, Reb, in 1997, with her joining the company in 1999.

Other local projects the company has worked on include the 2001 expansion of The Children’s Museum of Memphis.

“I’m incredibly honored and proud not only because of Haizlip Studio’s work with the school, but because I’m a Tiger,” Haizlip said. “We were so proud of The University Center and land bridge, and we’re thrilled how they’ve made the campus more of a landmark. This award is a huge privilege for us.

“Whether it’s sports or academics, the university is a fixture in our community and truly a partner with our city.”

Tickets for the event are sold out. Go here for more information.