ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, MI

Meet Your Neighbor: Hope's Brenda Murray goes from office manager to bar manager

By Ron Beacom
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brenda Murray encourages people to serve veterans and their families, thus enriching the quality of life for the people who served...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Pirate’s Cove at Lake Street Local a hidden treasure for lunch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We've hit that time of year when the weather outside makes it almost impossible to get any work done inside. Last Friday was one of those days, and it also happened to be the day I was scheduled to go out to lunch with Tribune staff writer Connor Veenstra for my bi-weekly food column. When our original destination closed early, we decided to head to Lake Street Local in Port Austin.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Hope Township, MI
Sanford, MI
Society
Midland Daily News

Mecosta County Parks host 7th annual community open house

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Parks are kicking off summer and celebrating the end of the school year with the seventh annual Community Open House Event. From Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, daily vehicle entrance fees to the all county parks will be waived allowing free day use. Day use visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisher Contracting#The American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Midland Daily News

19-year-old charged in online threat against Baldwin school

BALDWIN — A 19-year-old man has been charged for allegedly threatening a Lake County school on social media. Zachary James Herald, 19, of Howard City, was arraigned in the Lake County Trial Court on multiple misdemeanor and felony counts for an incident that occurred Friday, June 3. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, about 7 p.m. Friday, Baldwin Community Schools reported a threat made against the school via social media.
BALDWIN, MI
9&10 News

School-related Threat Lands Teen in Grand Traverse County Jail

Another school threat in northern Michigan, and now a teenager is facing charges for his threat against classmates at a Traverse City school. The teenager, from Benzie County, is in jail after new threats he allegedly made over the weekend, which caused several schools to go into a “Secure Mode” on Monday. But it’s not the first time, according to investigators.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Manistee radio group to move equipment, avoid possible $1,400 fee

KALEVA — The possibility of a hefty fee has the Manistee County amateur radio communications group planning to relocate equipment from one tower in Wellston to a new location this summer. Mike Machen, Manistee County emergency manager, reported at the June Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting that the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy