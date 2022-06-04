ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

After Deadlock, Bhakta Gains Vote to Win NC House Primary

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied. Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe...

WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

