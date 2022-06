In his fourth year at the Breakthrough Series, Dillon Head understands the significance of participating in the event. “Don’t take this moment for granted,” Head said. “Come here, get your work in and get better. You’re just wasting everybody’s time if you come here and don’t get better. Really take after what the coaches say, listen to what the coaches say and write down in your notebook. Just take all the information, soak it in and be a sponge.”

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO