ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Harte, CA

Bret Harte Class of 2022 experiences a 'normal' graduation

By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Bret Harte High School graduating class could only experience their graduation day from the seat of a car, as COVID-19 changed how the world operated and a drive-thru ceremony was the way the students received their diplomas. In 2021, the Bret Harte graduating class was able...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Joan R. Laine

Joan R. Laine, 87, of San Andreas, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or...
SAN ANDREAS, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dolores June Martin, 1926-2022

Dolores June Martin, 96, passed away peacefully in Sacramento while visiting her granddaughter Brittany, husband Michael, and great-granddaughter, Nora. She would have been 97 on August 24, 2022. Dolores lived a full and wonderful life traveling and living all over the United States with her husband, Frank Martin and later...
KCRA.com

2022 California Triathlon in Angels Camp canceled because of low water levels

The 2022 California Triathlon set for this weekend at New Melones Lake in Angels Camp has been canceled due to low water levels at the lake. “We were hoping that snow runoff would increase the level similar to Folsom Lake and others around the area but unfortunately this did not occur to allow for the event venue to have sufficient water,” the event said on its website. “All participants that were registered in the event will be deferred to 2023.”
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

West Point couple celebrates 70 years of marriage and ‘serving the community’

It began with a sneer from one local kid to another about the new girl in town. “I feel bad for whoever marries that thing,” said the third-grader to his friend. Years later, while attending Calaveras High School, Gerald “Jerry” Meyers took “that thing”—aka his future wife, Venita Andrews—out for a date. And the rest is history.
WEST POINT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bret Harte, CA
Local
California Education
villagelife.com

Outraged seniors sue Lennar and CSD

For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

Legends of the Cruise 2022 Walk of Fame Inductees

As George Lucas once said about American Graffiti, these were the stories that he grew up with cruising on 10th and 11th Street in those formative high school years. Everything was about your boyfriend or girlfriend, being seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, driving, racing, parking or just circling again and again, maybe getting a ticket or two, or twenty or over one hundred like Terry McGrath of the Road Rebels, who will be honored in memoriam at the 2022 4th of July Parade. The stories that Lucas told in American Graffiti were based on people here in Modesto and these are the people we honor on the Modesto Historic Cruise Route Legends of the Cruise, Walk of Fame. There are great stories that can be told, and many that can’t, and that is part of the legend. These legends must live on and our kids and their kids need to know all about them. As we are growing up, we now have Cruise Legends that graduated in the 70s. These were good times and let’s meet the 2022 Legends of the Cruise.
MODESTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Stardogs with Brian Jirka kick off First Fridays in the Park

The annual First Friday Concert in the Park series, hosted by Murphys Community Club, has officially launched with local band Stardogs with Brian Jirka playing June 3 at Murphys Community Park. “The band was booked a year ago and brought some great energy!” said club president Carol Roscelli. From...
MURPHYS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Harte
Calaveras Enterprise

Rotary Club honors 4 Officers of the Year, including K-9

Angels-Murphys Rotary Club is known for honoring members and organizations within the community, and Thursday, June 2, was no exception. The weekly luncheon meeting held at Murphys Hotel began with President Scott Nanik presenting Liz Thompson, director of Meals on Wheels/Common Ground Senior Services, with a check for over $12,000 that had been raised by Rotary through their events and other donations.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There’s No Respect’: Vile Vandalism Could Drive Longtime Church Out Of Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Vile vandalism could drive a longtime church out of Carmichael. It happens time and again, but this latest round of damage has Pastor Thomas Burrows saying enough is enough. He couldn’t believe what vandals did to his church this time. “You can see where they climbed the fence and bent the heck out of it,” said Pastor Burrows. “Up here was their gang motto. It’s orange and black.” His granddaughter took pictures of the mess at Landmark Baptist Church showing phrases with the f-word and God. There were also drawings of body parts and the n-word scrawled right outside the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report of what may have been a drowning Wednesday morning at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines. Scanner traffic indicated a subject may have drowned in 10 feet of water near Sly Park Recreation Area’s Sierra Point campground. The park’s boat was launched to search and paddleboarders in the area also helped in the effort, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#The Bret Harte Class
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

High heat can cause unexpected medical issues

CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — With extreme heat on the way Sacramento Metro Fire has released a series of medical advisements as more triple-digit temperatures are on the way. Some of the main medical issues that people can experience under exposure with high temperatures are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Signs of heat cramps include […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

Stanislaus County 2022 Primary Results

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On June 7, Stanislaus County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races. Residents that live within Board of Supervisor Districts 3 and 4 were able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

17-year-old student accused of making threat against school

Originally published as a Wheatland Police Department Facebook post:. “Over the weekend we were advised of a social media post depicting a Wheatland Union High School 2022 Stole with the caption “Y’all ready for graduation WUHS!!!” with two rifles in the background. We immediately began an investigation and identified the person who made the post as a 17-year-old Olivehurst resident who does not attend WUHS.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

El Dorado County 2022 Primary Results

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County residents voted June 7 to determine the next county assessor.  Some residents also voted on their next Board of Supervisor District 5 representative. Residents can reference this map to determine their Board of Supervisor district.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Calaveras County 2022 Primary Results

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras County residents voted June 7 to help determine the next county treasurer.  Some residents also voted on their next Board of Supervisor District 3  representative. To determine which Board of Supervisors is their representative, residents can check the county website.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy