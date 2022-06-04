Bret Harte Class of 2022 experiences a 'normal' graduation

As George Lucas once said about American Graffiti, these were the stories that he grew up with cruising on 10th and 11th Street in those formative high school years. Everything was about your boyfriend or girlfriend, being seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, driving, racing, parking or just circling again and again, maybe getting a ticket or two, or twenty or over one hundred like Terry McGrath of the Road Rebels, who will be honored in memoriam at the 2022 4th of July Parade. The stories that Lucas told in American Graffiti were based on people here in Modesto and these are the people we honor on the Modesto Historic Cruise Route Legends of the Cruise, Walk of Fame. There are great stories that can be told, and many that can’t, and that is part of the legend. These legends must live on and our kids and their kids need to know all about them. As we are growing up, we now have Cruise Legends that graduated in the 70s. These were good times and let’s meet the 2022 Legends of the Cruise.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO