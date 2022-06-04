‘More than our fair share’: Sen. Brown hears about the Valley’s infrastructure priorities
By Justin Dennis
Local officials on Thursday discussed the local infrastructure projects they’d like to prioritize with funding from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure law — things like transportation improvements in Lordstown, North Jackson and Warren, and high-speed internet expansion. Representatives met Thursday with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland, D-Ohio,...
The state legislative district maps to be used in Ohio’s upcoming special election further erode Black voting power in the Mahoning Valley, activists say, making it more difficult to nominate and elect candidates who will serve Black voters’ interests. Mahoning Matters’ analysis of racial demographics among the voting...
Organizations in the Mahoning Valley were recently awarded more than $5 million from the Ohio Department of Education to create or expand after-school services. In total, ODE awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities grants to 161 community centers, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations, arts centers, neighborhood outreach centers and youth activity centers, according to a news release on its website. The funds will be used for “services that address the academic needs and overall well-being of students most in need of services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
PITTSBURGH — A Buffalo, New York-based development firm is investing to establish a new use of 650 acres of Beaver County riverfront. The company, Frontier Group of Cos., announced that it has bought two former coal plants, the Bruce Mansfield plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh along the Ohio River, and the second in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
The Trumbull County Combined Health District will host four COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at various locations throughout the county. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Clinics are scheduled for:. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Trumbull County Community Action Program, 1230 Palmyra Road SW,...
Nonprofit organization Boundless recently was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education to expand its after-school services to children in Mahoning and Trumbull counties over the next two years. The organization plans to use the funds to provide more transportation services, hire additional specialized staff and serve...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) -- Prosecutors Monday in federal court are opposing a request by a woman from Sandy Lake, Pa., charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the capital for her pretrial restrictions to be loosened.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Hermitage are inviting the public to view online plans for a project to provide a secondary access road to Hermitage Elementary School on Route 18. The project's goal is to improve traffic flow and safety at the school buildings. It...
On July 2, 1967, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the construction of a new power generating plant for Duquesne Light Co. The Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale included what would be a 763-foot smokestack that became one of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s most recognizable structures when the facility opened in 1970.
For the second summer, a retrofitted school bus will roll through Mercer County and serve free hot lunches. The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County said last year 'Myron's Meal Mobile' delivered 5,000 hot lunches to those in need. This year the bus will travel around town five days per...
Three police departments in Mahoning County have been awarded more than $350,000 combined in state funds to help combat violence in their communities. Gov. Mike DeWine awarded $3.9 million to 16 local law enforcement agencies in the third round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. DeWine made the announcement during a visit to Springfield on Monday.
Diehl Automotive Group of Butler, Pa., added three dealerships in two recent transactions, including its first Kia store. Diehl Automotive, with stores in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, acquired Chevrolet, Toyota and Kia stores in Hermitage, Pa., from Matthew Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Group. Hermitage is north of Pittsburgh, near the Ohio border.
Clergy and community leaders organized a prayer walk Sunday at the site of numerous violent incidents. Members of United Pastors, Clergy and Community Leaders of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence met Sunday afternoon at the corner of Market Street and Avondale Avenue. The group led various prayers for victims of...
The Butler Health System is welcoming a new physician to their staff. Dr. Jessica Peek joined BHS Primary Care earlier this month. She is seeing patients at the North Main Street facility in Butler. Dr. Peek graduated from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee. She completed a residency in...
