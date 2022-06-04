Camp Edwards to Hold Prescribed Burn Monday

Coach is an easy going, little guy looking for a new family. He’s an 8 year old, 11 lb, malti-poo. Coach was transferred to us from the south and not much is known about his past. Once he gets to know you, he’ll be a great little friend and lap dog. He may be able to coexist nicely with a cat or dog, as long as appropriate introductions are done. Older teens that will give him space when he wants, will be considered. Coach is very smart and is working on fine tuning his house training skills, so a schedule and patience will be needed in his new home. Like many little white dogs, Coach does have chronic skin issues that will require maintenance and medication at times. If you’re interested in adopting him, go to mspca.org and fill out an inquiry!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO