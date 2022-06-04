ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Camp Edwards to Hold Prescribed Burn Monday

 4 days ago

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – There will be prescribed burning at Camp Edwards on...

Video: Osprey nest catches fire causing power outage in Falmouth neighborhood

An osprey nest atop a utility pole caught fire Wednesday morning knocking out power to a neighborhood in Falmouth. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
FALMOUTH, MA
Retired Dennis Assistant Fire Chief passes away

DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters have announced that Retired Assistant Fire Chief John Donlan has passed away at the age of 65. No cause of death was listed. Visiting hours will be on Friday June 17th from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Doane Beal & Ames 729 Route 134 in South Dennis. A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 18th at 1 PM at Brewster Baptist Church 1848 Main Street in Brewster.
DENNIS, MA
Man has finger partially amputated in table saw accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man reportedly nearly amputated a finger while using a table saw in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 1 PM at a location on Rainbow Avenue. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
Video report: Crash leaves van on side in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – A two-vehicle crash left a van on its side in Dennis. The crash happened just after noon Wednesday on Main Street (Route 28) by Barbo’s Furniture. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Upper County Road and Sea Street until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
DENNIS, MA
Brush fire singes awning of Falmouth clothing store

FALMOUTH – A brush fire had started to burn an awning of a clothing store in Falmouth. Firefighters rushed to Maxwell & Company at 200 Main Street about 7 PM Saturday and quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape...
FALMOUTH, MA
Beach Cleanup and Seal Walk Will Celebrate World Ocean Day

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies is holding two events to honor World Ocean Day on Wednesday, June 8. UPDATE: The events may be postponed or cancelled due to weather conditions. Check with the Center for Coastal Studies. There will be a beach cleanup at East End Beach...
Cape Cod Symphony To Perform Live in National Seashore Appearance

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod Symphony and the National Park Service are preparing to present the fifth “Symphony at the Seashore,” a free concert event on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Salt Pond Visitor Center Amphitheater in Eastham. The free, family friendly event...
EASTHAM, MA
Motorcyclist airlifted after Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE – A motorcycle crash was reported in Centerville. The single-vehicle crash happened sometime before 8 PM on Old Stage Road just south of Route 28. Rescuers determined the victim’s injuries were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the him to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Politics
Will You Help Coach Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Coach is an easy going, little guy looking for a new family. He’s an 8 year old, 11 lb, malti-poo. Coach was transferred to us from the south and not much is known about his past. Once he gets to know you, he’ll be a great little friend and lap dog. He may be able to coexist nicely with a cat or dog, as long as appropriate introductions are done. Older teens that will give him space when he wants, will be considered. Coach is very smart and is working on fine tuning his house training skills, so a schedule and patience will be needed in his new home. Like many little white dogs, Coach does have chronic skin issues that will require maintenance and medication at times. If you’re interested in adopting him, go to mspca.org and fill out an inquiry!
PETS
Man airlifted after fall off ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at a residence on Telbin Drive around 9:30 AM. Rescuers took the victim to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Hit and run crash leads to arrest for drunk driving and drug seizure in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 7:40 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received a report of a hit and run crash. The reporting party stated he observed a white truck strike another vehicle and continued traveling on Highbank Road. The caller was able to provide responding officers with a picture of the truck and the license plate number.
YARMOUTH, MA
Massachusetts Democrats Gather for State Party Convention

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Democrats gathered in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they seek to regain the governor’s office and retain control of virtually every other source of political power in the state. Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz are both...
WORCESTER, MA
Heroes In Transition Highlights Community Partnerships

HYANNIS – With June marking National PTSD Awareness Month, Heroes In Transition (HIT) is highlighting a program that allows the group to provide assistance to members of the military and their families. HIT’s Executive Director Nicole Spencer said that the group’s Community Partners program allows HIT to have consistent...
ADVOCACY
Ringo Starr Gets Honorary Degree from Boston Music School

BOSTON (AP) — Ringo Starr finally made it to Boston to receive his honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music. The school originally announced that the Beatles drummer would receive a doctor of music degree at commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend then and instead addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement.
BOSTON, MA

