I stayed overnight at a hotel that was once a part of Buckingham Palace. Take a look inside my room.

I spent a night at The Rubens at the Palace, a hotel that used to be part of Buckingham Palace.

The hotel is down the street from the palace and was previously used as staff quarters.

I could see the palace from my room's window, but I didn't catch a glimpse of the Queen.

On Wednesday, I checked in to The Rubens at the Palace, a royal-themed hotel on Buckingham Palace Road in London.

The building that the hotel occupies was previously part of Buckingham Palace and was used as shops and living quarters for palace staff in the 18th century, a spokesperson for the hotel told me. The building has been a hotel since 1953, they said.

When I checked Google Maps ahead of my stay, I was impressed to read that it is just a six-minute walk from the hotel to the palace's main entrance.

Upon my arrival, I discovered that the hotel is even closer to the palace than I initially thought. The hotel is across from the palace's Royal Mews , which is where the Queen and other members of the royal family exit and enter the palace when traveling by car, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

I stayed in the Royal Themed Queen Room.

The Royal Themed Queen room had a double bed, a desk, two side tables, a circular table with an armchair, and a TV.

Rates for this room start at £564 per night, or around $713 per night.

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the trip, as per our reporting standards, and the company was given a press rate of £455, or around $570 for one night.

The Rubens has 14 different room categories, including an Executive Single Room and the Master Suite, a spokesperson for the hotel told me.

The decor was regal, with a portrait of Princess Margaret hanging on the wall opposite the bed.

While the room I stayed in was named after the Queen, it is unknown if Her Majesty, Princess Margaret, or any of the royals ever stayed at the hotel.

A hotel's spokesperson declined to comment when I asked what kind of relationship The Rubens has with the palace these days.

The red chandelier completed the room.

The decor was bold and majestic, and the color red was everywhere. The chandelier, the bed frame, the pillows, part of the wall, and the carpet were all this color.

In keeping with the red theme, there was a complimentary slice of red velvet cake on the desk when I arrived.

On the desk across from the bed there was a telephone, a room service menu, magazines, and a complimentary slice of red velvet cake.

I thought the cake was a candle first due to its shape and texture. Upon further inspection, a note from the hotel confirmed it was indeed red velvet cake. There was another note which stated the ingredients, which I thought would be useful for any guests with food allergies.

When cut open, I noticed the cake had a sponge and jello filling.

I had never tasted a red velvet cake with jello in it before, so it made for a memorable dining experience. The golden flakes on top of the cake also made for a nice touch.

From my window, I could see the Royal Mews.

I was surprised to have such a clear view of the Royal Mews. I remember thinking that this must be one of the major selling points to royal fans who visit the hotel with the hope of catching a glimpse of the Queen (unfortunately I did not).

A hotel spokesperson told me that the majority of guests are American and fans of the royal family. They added that guests enjoy The Rubens for its proximity to major tourist attractions as well as "being able to enjoy a truly 'British' hotel experience."

Inside the closet, I discovered clothes hangers, a tea station, a security safe, and complimentary slippers.

The room was smaller than I expected, but the space was utilized well with multiple items stored in the closet.

This mirrored chest of drawers served as an additional storage space.

This would definitely be handy for guests that were staying at the hotel for multiple days. But since I was staying for just one night, it went unused.

The bathroom was spacious and clean.

Inside the bathroom, there was a full-length mirror, a sink area, a toilet, and a shower cubicle. There was also a robe with Ruben's logo on it.

The shampoo and body products even have the Queen's stamp of approval — literally.

The products in the shower cubicle were by the brand J. Floris , which has Royal Warrants from the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

A Royal Warrant is issued to products and services that are provided to the royal family.

When I got dressed up for dinner later that evening, the full-length mirror was useful.

There were several other mirrors, including a circular shaped mirror and a mirror on the closet door.

Royal lovers (especially those with money to spare) should check out The Rubens.

This marked my most expensive hotel stay to date, and while I enjoyed the experience, I can't picture myself splashing out that much of my own cash for another stay at The Rubens anytime soon.

That being said, I can see why people love The Rubens. You aren't just paying for the royal theme, but for the luxury perks that come with it, including the close proximity to the Queen.

I'd recommend it to any royal fan who can afford to treat themselves while in London. And if you can't, consider stopping by the hotel for drinks at the hotel's New York Bar , which is open to the public.