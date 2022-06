This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Once you see the flowers, you're in the right place. The entrance to the new Cugine's Italian in Stamford is nondescript, and won't be marked by an obvious sign. Instead, guests will walk into a dark entryway to find a vibrant, detailed floral mural and shelves filled with vases of artificial flowers.

