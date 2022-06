William “Bill” A. Pontious, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away, surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born on January 17, 1941 in Fawn River Township, Michigan to parents LeRoy and Claraetta (Wolf) Pontious. After graduating from Shelby High School in 1959, Bill enlisted in the US Army. Stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in April of 1972. After returning home from war, Bill became employed at General Motors as a millwright, and worked there until his retirement in 2001.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO