Police in Ethiopia in the past month have arrested at least 19 journalists and are keeping them in detention centers without charge. Rights groups say the government is intentionally targeting journalists to scare them into self-censorship on the war in the Tigray region and other issues. Halima Athumani talks to a lawyer who is trying to help those detained in this report from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Camera: Yidnkeachew Lemma.

