World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Sends Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

China, Russia Called to Explain DPRK Veto at UN

United Nations — China and Russia were called to explain to the international community on Wednesday why they vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for new sanctions on North Korea for its recent string of prohibited long-range and ballistic missile tests. Wednesday was the first time the General Assembly...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's Nuclear Tests Being Monitored 'Very Closely' By US

The Biden Administration is "very closely" monitoring the continued possibility of a nuclear test by Kim Jong-Un's North Korea. What Happened: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan aboard U.S. Air Force One told media that the U.S. would have a robust response to any new missiles that North Korea may fire.
WORLD
Voice of America

US, South Korea Hold Large Exercise Following North’s Launches

South Korea and the United States held an air power exercise involving 20 fighter planes Tuesday. The allies’ latest demonstration of military strength comes as North Korea is showing signs it may soon test nuclear weapons. The training was held in the sea off South Korea’s western coast. South...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Voice of America

Russia Claims It Has 97% Control of Ukraine’s Luhansk Province

Russia claimed Tuesday it has assumed control over almost all of Luhansk province in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials said their troops are standing their ground in fierce fighting with Moscow’s forces in the streets of the region’s key industrial city of Sievierodonetsk. After weeks of attacks on...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Israel Mainly to Blame for Conflict with Palestinians, UN Body Finds

Geneva, Switzerland — Israel's occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of the endless cycles of violence, U.N. investigators said Tuesday, prompting angry Israeli protests. A high-level team of investigators, appointed last year by the United Nations Human Rights Council to examine "all underlying root causes" in...
MIDDLE EAST
#North Korean
Voice of America

Chinese, Cambodian Join Port Project Raises Concerns in Southeast Asia

Cambodia has denied that it will permit any Chinese military presence after the expansion of its naval base on the Gulf of Thailand. On Tuesday, government spokesman Phay Siphan described the expansion of the Ream Naval Base as “cooperation between China and Cambodia.” He said the Chinese ambassador to Cambodia, along with Cambodia’s defense minister and top military officials, will lead the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russia Warns of Retaliation Against US Media Over Sanctions

Washington — Moscow on Monday warned several U.S. media outlets of retaliatory measures in response to what it views as restrictions on Russian media. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova met with representatives of a dozen U.S. media outlets in Moscow. According to a journalist with knowledge of the meeting, she made clear "that if the U.S. government doesn't change its attitude toward Russian journalists working in the United States, Russia will carry out similar action against us."
POLITICS
Voice of America

Zimbabwe Leaning to Russia as Others Shun Moscow for Invading Ukraine

HARARE — As much of the world is shunning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Zimbabwe this month hosted Russia's third highest ranking official. Analysts say Zimbabwe is looking to Russia for fuel as well as cooking oil and wheat that it used to get from Ukraine, while Russia has its eyes on Zimbabwe's minerals.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukrainian and Russian Forces Fight for Control of Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian and Russian forces engaged in intense street-to-street fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Monday, as Ukraine’s president said Russian troops were also intending to capture the key southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. The situation in Sievierodonetsk was “changing from hour to hour,” according to the head of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:32 a.m.: The Russian military says it has destroyed several artillery systems provided by the West in the latest series of strikes on Ukrainian targets, The Associated Press reported. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States. He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the country’s east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions. Konashenkov’s claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Mexico’s President Will Not Attend Meeting of the Americas

Mexico says the United States discriminated against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua by excluding them from an upcoming leaders’ gathering. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday he would not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. Lopez Obrador noted that the U.S. had not invited...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Muslim Nations Protest 'Insulting' Comments from Indian Party Leaders

Several Muslim-majority countries have protested comments made by top officials of India’s governing party. They accused the party officials of making insulting statements about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. At least five Arab nations have entered official protests to Indian diplomats. Neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly to...
RELIGION
Voice of America

Cambodia, China Revamp Naval Base, Stoking US fears

Phnom Penh — Cambodia and China on Wednesday broke ground on a Beijing-funded project to revamp a naval base that the U.S. fears is intended for Chinese military use. The Washington Post this week cited unnamed Western officials as saying the new facilities at Cambodia's Ream base — strategically located on the Gulf of Thailand — were being built for the "exclusive" use of the Chinese navy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Erdogan Vows Military Operation Against US Kurdish Ally in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria whom Ankara considers terrorists. Analysts say Turkey believes it's in a strong position given that Washington needs Ankara to lift its threats to veto Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Turkey-Russia Talks Make Little Progress on Ukraine Grain Shipments

Istanbul — Millions of tons of grain remain trapped in Ukraine as Russia continues its aggression against the country and world wheat prices soar. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Ankara Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks focused on creating shipping corridors to allow Ukrainian grain exports to access world markets. But both sides failed to reach any agreements to avert a looming world food crisis.
INDUSTRY

