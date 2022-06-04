North Korea's Kim Jong Un Sends Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:32 a.m.: The Russian military says it has destroyed several artillery systems provided by the West in the latest series of strikes on Ukrainian targets, The Associated Press reported. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States. He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the country’s east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions. Konashenkov’s claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO