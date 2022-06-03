ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How to sign up for Kris Jenner's MasterClass

By Prerna Nambiar
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Jenner is known to the world as a momager who managed to bring all her kids to stardom and turned them into success. Now, she is starting her own MasterClass and we are here to tell you how you can sign up for it. For those who have...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Rene Nezhoda
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Hulu#Distractify
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kendall chokes when Kris Jenner suggests she has a baby after career 'blow'

Whilst the majority of the Kar-Jenner family have started families on their own, the supermodel hasn’t settled down. Matriarch Kris chose the to speak to Kendall about her future and encouraged the model to consider freezing her eggs. Kendall Jenner’s reaction to the baby conversation was picked up by fans.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Holds Hands With Chris Martin For Romantic Dinner Date In Hollywood

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for Sushi in Hollywood on May 26, and the couple looked happy and in love! The 32-year-old daughter of film stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Coldplay lead, 45, were photographed holding hands on their way into the Sushi Park restaurant on famed Sunset Boulevard. Dakota and Chris dressed down for their cute and casual outing, with Chris rocking a blue T-shirt with a white heart and jeans, and Dakota wearing a black jacket, white top, and blue jeans. The 50 Shades movie franchise star also wore a pretty gold pendant around her neck and let her hair fall straight around her shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy